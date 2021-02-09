Fit to be tied: Cougars, Lakers swim to a draw

Prior Lake rallies with victory in final relay
One of the most exciting South Suburban Conference boys swimming meets in years ended with no winner.
Instead, it produced the rarest of rarities for a swimming dual meet – a tie.
Four-time defending conference champion Prior Lake had depth on its side in the Feb. 4 meet at Kenwood Trail Middle School. Lakeville South had all but two of the top individual performances. With South holding a slim lead after the 100-yard breaststroke, it came down to the final relay. Prior Lake teams took first and third in the 400 freestyle relay, leaving the teams tied 93-93. Lakeville South and Prior Lake continued to share the conference lead with 4-0-1 records.
Max Kasal was in the water first for South’s top 400 freestyle relay team with a 49.97-second split, handing off to Matt Craig who kept the teams dead-even with his 50.14 split. Noah Anderson had the third leg and swam his fastest 100 free relay split of the year, 52.90. Gage Boushee anchored the relay in 47.59, almost making up Lakeville South’s deficit on the final length of the relay. Both teams’ swimmers crashed into the wall at almost exactly the same time, with Prior Lake narrowly winning in 3 minutes, 20.58 seconds, two hundredths of a second ahead of the Cougars.
“Gage’s previous lifetime best time in the 100 free was 49.18,” said South coach Rick Ringeisen. “Watching that swim was a thing of beauty and filled the pool with incredible excitement ... everyone there was mesmerized by the competition.”
Prior Lake needed a one-two finish in the final relay to win the meet, or first and third to tie.
“The finish was so close that we had to look at the scoreboard to see who won the race,” said Ringeisen. “As the time flashed up, I instantly knew the meet finished in a tie. As impressive as the competition was and hard as each team competed, the most impressive part of the evening was what happened after everyone knew the outcome ... the evening truly was a celebration of competition.”
South had huge points from its middle squad to maintain the lead almost the entire meet. Junior Andrew Cao was fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:59.86) and seventh-grader Grady Evenson posted a 59.37 in the 100 butterfly for fifth. Sophomore Noah Lind dropped nearly 10 seconds from his previous-best 500 freestyle time for fifth in 5:26.88, just missing a fourth-place finish.
The Cavanaugh name lit up the scoreboard over and over. Aaron Cavanaugh was second in the breaststroke (1:04.40) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:08.21). Andrew Cavanaugh was fourth in the breaststroke (1:07.77) and fifth in the IM (2:15.69). Adam Cavanaugh placed fifth and narrowly missed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.07).
Individual winners for the Cougars included Kasal in the 200 (1:47.66) and 500 freestyle (5:06.32), Boushee in the IM (2:01.90) and backstroke (55.66), and Dalton Bild in the 100 butterfly (52.87) and 50 freestyle (22.82).
“Bild opened the second half of the meet by winning the 100 fly with a lifetime-best performance that was a huge boost to our team,” said Ringeisen. “His competition had swum a faster time going into the meet ... (Bild’s) performance was legendary.”
Matt Craig surged to second in the 100 freestyle (50.29) and third in the 50 freestyle (23.17). Ethan LaBounty added third-place finishes in the breaststroke (1:05.48) and 100 freestyle (51.44) for six points.
Senior Keegan Gare has looked unstoppable in diving this season. At McGuire Middle School, Gare finished first with 290.55 points, breaking pool and school six-dive records. The total is second best in the state this season.
The previous McGuire six-dive record (266.95) was set in 1988 by David Bolitho of Lakeville High School. Gare also grabbed the South record that had belonged to Evan Ostendorf (273.15) since 2012.
Gare then broke his own school and pool 11-dive records, scoring 495.39. That score makes him a contender for All-American status.
South’s Porter Woodson scored 141.53 points for a third-place finish in the six-dive competition, while Bob Smith just missed fourth, ending up fifth with 125.33. Cougar divers added 10 points to the team total.
Panthers defeat Farmington
Now that the Minnesota State High School League has approved postseason competition for winter sports, Lakeville North and Farmington appear to be two of the contenders for the Section 1AA championship in March. They met in a dual meet Feb. 4 at Dodge Middle School in Farmington, with Lakeville North winning 101-84 to improve to 4-1 in South Suburban Conference dual meets.
Farmington took control early with in the 200 medley relay, showcasing Josh Budde, Brandon Wilcek, Nicholas Bellefeuille and anchor Derek Keehn. Keehn swam a 21.81 freestyle leg for the victory, an entire second faster than his winning time in the individual 50 freestyle later in the evening (22.82). Farmington’s winning time was 1:42.23. The Tigers’ B relay was third, helping Farmington take a 10-4 lead.
North came roaring back with victories by Marcus Satterlee in the 200 freestyle (1:50.18) and Owen Teague in the 200 individual medley (2:03.88). The teams advanced to the diving break tied 31-31.
Panthers eighth-grader Alex Byer was first in diving with 165.55, but Farmington divers took the next three places for nine team points, giving their team the lead.
North owned the second half of the meet. Jack MacLeod snagged first in the 100 butterfly (57.55), Teague grabbed his second individual victory in the 100 freestyle (49.52) and Satterlee coasted to victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:09.99.
“(This was) a close meet and we had a lot of fun racing the Tigers,” said Teague. “A lot of the guys improved ... and I think we came out of it a better team.”
The 200 freestyle relay of MacLeod, Satterlee, Justus Ray and Cooper Krance cruised to victory in 1:34.03, while North’s B relay snatched third, this time giving North 10 points to Farmington’s four.
Farmington took the last two individual races, with Budde winning the 100 backstroke in 57.18 and breaststroke specialist Wilcek finishing first in 1:01.52.
Lakeville North teams took first and third in the 400 freestyle relay, the final event of the meet. Teague, MacLeod, Satterlee and Tayen Klinkner finished in 3:23.68, just off the Panthers’ season best and currently 12th fastest in the state.
Lakeville North head coach Dan Schneider said he is happy with the improvement his boys continue to show in every meet. “The in-person meets have really brought out the competitiveness in them and it is fun to watch them race,” he said.
Lakeville North and Lakeville South met in a South Suburban dual meet Tuesday. On Friday, Lakeville North will compete against Eagan in a virtual meet at 4:30 p.m., with South facing Eastview at 7:30.
