Fischer confident Farmington football is in a good place

Coach moving on to take job in his South Dakota hometown
A few months after leading his football team to a top-10 ranking in the state’s highest-profile class, Adam Fischer is walking away to take a job in a town with a population smaller than Farmington High School’s enrollment.
The reason is simple – it’s home.
Next month Fischer and his family will move to his hometown of Parkston, South Dakota, where later in the summer he will become an elementary school principal and his district’s activities director. Moving will allow his family to be closer to Fischer’s parents, who operate a farm seven miles outside of town, and help them make the eventual transition to retirement. It also enables Fischer’s children to see their grandparents more than a couple of times a year. Fischer’s wife also is a South Dakota native and her sister lives in Parkston, which is about 70 miles west of Sioux Falls.
“I was not looking for another job. We kind of thought we’d be in Farmington forever,” said Fischer, who was the Tigers’ head football coach for six years. “But I have friends in Parkston who told me there might be a position opening in the school district and asked if I was interested. I’ve had a lot of mentors in Farmington including (superintendent) Jason Berg, (high school activities director) Bill Tschida and (high school principal) Dan Pickens, and I’m excited to take some of what I’ve learned here back to Parkston.”
Fischer said he was comfortable about moving on because he believes the football program will be in good hands. The school district recently named Rick Sutton and Jon Pieper co-head coaches. Both were assistant coaches with the Tigers last season, Sutton as running game coordinator and Pieper as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.
“They’ll be awesome,” Fischer said. “Rick Sutton (who coached two state championship teams at Mankato West) is a Hall of Fame coach. Jon Pieper has been in Farmington football for a long time and had a lot to do with how we played on the defensive side. Rick is super-positive and works with high school athletes really well, and Jon is as detail-oriented as any coach I’ve ever worked with.”
In 2020, Farmington finished 5-1 and was sixth in the state Class 6A rankings. The Tigers did not get to play a postseason game because of COVID-19 issues involving other schools. Because the Tigers were ready to play when their opponents had to back out, they still received a section championship trophy.
Farmington’s varsity was 19-32 in Fischer’s tenure but 10-5 the last two years. The committee that sets district alignments for Class 6A football thought the Farmington program was on the rise as the Tigers were assigned to the Metro Gold district for the next two seasons. The Metro Gold includes most of the top programs in the enrollment class.
Fischer came on board the year after Farmington High School moved from the disbanding Missota Conference to the South Suburban. The football team ended a 15-game losing streak in Fischer’s second game as head coach, but it would be a few more seasons before the Tigers were on equal footing with teams from neighboring schools.
“We had buy-in,” Fischer said. “The kids bought in to what we were teaching them. They bought in to the strength program that Scott Meier runs. The youth program, all the parents bought in. And then we won the numbers game. We had 35 seniors last fall who were with us for three years.”
An important moment – and one that had Fischer tearing up after the game – was an October 2016 victory at Rosemount. The Tigers were 1-4 and defeated an Irish team that went in undefeated. “That’s the one that got our kids believing they could compete with the top teams in the conference,” Fischer said.
Parkston High School has been competitive in basketball and is known for a strong wrestling program, Fischer said. He will look for ways to boost numbers in football, where Parkston has been competing in 9-Man.
Coaching won’t be in the immediate future once he returns to South Dakota. “I would like to coach again someday,” he said, “but I think I’ll have plenty to keep me busy.”
It turned out the last game the Tigers played with Fischer as head coach was the 2020 regular-season finale, a 29-7 victory at Lakeville North. That might be fitting, Fischer said, because the North program coached by Brian Vossen is the one he sought most to emulate.
As he prepares to return home, Fischer said his family will have nothing but good memories of their time in Farmington.
“It’s been a great six years,” he said.
