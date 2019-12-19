Fast starts for Lakeville swim teams

Cougars, Panthers both 2-0 in South Suburban
Lakeville’s boys swimming teams improved to 2-0 in South Suburban Conference dual meets following victories last Friday.
Lakeville South came from behind to defeat Eagan 97-89 at Kenwood Trail Middle School. Trailing by 10 points following the diving competition, the Cougars started their turnaround with sophomore Max Kasal and eighth-grader Noah Cochran finishing first and second in the 100-yard butterfly.
Eighth-grader Gage Boushee placed first in the 100 freestyle and Kasal took another victory in the 100 backstroke. Aaron Cavanaugh and Andrew Cavanaugh, both juniors, finished first and second in the 100 breaststroke to secure the victory.
Lakeville North cruised to a 96-85 victory at Apple Valley last Friday, taking a 36-point lead before swimming exhibition in the final two events. The Panthers started with a commanding victory in the 200 medley relay as seniors Zack Upham and Otto Belschner, sophomore Marcus Satterlee and freshman Justus Ray as anchor defeated Apple Valley’s top relay by more than four seconds.
Satterlee added two individual firsts in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Belschner secured victories in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Upham won the 100 backstroke by more than four seconds.
In the first round of South Suburban dual meets Dec. 6, Lakeville North won at Burnsville 93-60 and Lakeville South defeated Apple Valley 96-85 at home.
Lakeville North had five individual event winners in the Burnsville meet. Upham took the 200 and 500 freestyle races, sophomore T.J. Klinkner won the 200 individual medley and freshman Jack MacLeod was first in the 100 freestyle. Belschner, junior Sean Larkin and senior Tanner Hall swept the top three places in the 100 butterfly. Alex Byer was second in diving for the Panthers.
Lakeville South’s Cavanaugh brothers, Aaron and Andrew, were first and second in the 200 individual medley in the Cougars’ Dec. 6 victory over Apple Valley. Kasal placed first in the 100 freestyle and Boushee finished first in the 50 freestyle. South teams also had the fastest times in all three relays.
The Cougars defeated Apple Valley in the junior varsity meet 103-53, winning all but one of the individual events and two of the three relays. Senior Luke Hanback, freshmen Noah Lind, Tien Cao and Adam Cavanaugh, and eighth-graders Noah Cochran and Alex Morelli were individual event winners.
Lakeville’s teams also have traveled well, with South finishing first and North second at the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays in Mankato on Dec. 14. In the junior varsity competition, South was first and North placed third.
The Lakeville teams return to competition Friday, Dec. 20, with North playing host to Rosemount at Kenwood Trail Middle School and South going to Shakopee.
