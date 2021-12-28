Fast start for Lakeville swim teams

Cougars win their first two duals
Lakeville’s boys swimming and diving teams had a promising start to the 2021-22 season as both South and North won their opening South Suburban Conference dual meets.
South 94, Shakopee 86
The Cougars cruised to an easy victory in their first meet of the season against Shakopee on Dec. 14. South won 11 of 12 events, including an impressive upset by sophomore Porter Woodson in diving. Woodson looked composed in his first outing of the season, scoring 173.20 points in six-dive competition to edge his closest competitor by almost 10 points.
Head coach Rick Ringeisen noted it was a (then) lifetime best for Woodson. “(Woodson is) proving himself to be the next great diver to come out of South,” said Ringeisen.
A couple of talented eighth-graders also put on a show. Grady Evenson scored his first varsity win in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 12.35 seconds. Another South eighth-grader, Brendan Mattson, raced to second in 2:16.66.
“Mattson had a breakout meet,” said Ringeisen. “(He is) establishing himself as a key varsity contributor.”
Sophomore Brenden Beach, who already is ahead of his taper seed times from last season, has been another bright spot. He took fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:43.07.
Individual winners included sophomore Ethan LaBounty in the 200 freestyle (1:53.12) and 500 freestyle (5:12.32), sophomore Gage Boushee in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.80), senior captain Max Kasal in the 100 butterfly (51.87) and 100 backstroke (55.55), and senior captain Dalton Bild clinching the 50 freestyle sprint (22.67).
Sophomore Alex Morelli put on a burst of sprinting speed to finish third in the 50 freestyle in 24.09. Morelli is a multi-sport athlete who just returned to the pool and is expected to be an asset to the Cougars this season.
South 94, Farmington 86
South moved to 2-0 with a victory over the Tigers on December 17.
The coaches are excited about the development of newer swimmers such as Brody Moritz. “Brody requested to swim the 200 and 500 free events, and he also swam the 200 and 400 free relays,” Ringeisen said. “Brody showed great determination, and (was) swimming season-best times in all of his events.”
Moritz finished fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 free for the junior varsity.
Another swimmer catching Ringeisen’s attention was Henry Breaza. “Henry is making a big splash moving up to the varsity team (in relays) after being on the middle school team last year,” the coach said. “At the Farmington meet, Henry swam a fast time leading off the backstroke in the medley relay, (then) the 50 free, 100 back, and (finally) swimming on the 400 free relay. All of Henry’s times were lifetime-best performances. Henry’s fast-paced development is setting him up to score important points for the team!”
In addition to swimming the varsity relays, Breaza finished second in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for JV.
Individual winners for the Cougars included Boushee in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, and Bild in the 100 butterfly. Kasal swam both the shortest and longest events of the meet, winning the 50 and 500 freestyle races. Lakeville South swept all three relays.
Cougar divers also put on a show, with Woodson leading the way and increasing his lifetime-best score. Woodson finished with 196.45 points for first place, while senior captain Bob Smith sailed into second with 147.80. Sophomore Alexander Shannon scored 97.95 to earn fifth, giving divers 11 of the Cougars’ 94 points.
North 94, Shakopee 87
Lakeville North had its first meet of the season delayed because of weather. The Panthers geared up to host Shakopee on Dec. 17, but then had to scramble when the Panthers had to scramble when Lakeville schools shut their doors following a threat communicated on social media.
Unable to host what should have been their second meet of the season, the Panthers reached out to their competitors and agreed to move the meet to Shakopee. Despite the upheaval, Panthers head coach Dan Schneider was pleased with his team’s performance. “We had a great opening meet at Shakopee. In our first meet of the season the boys swam very well,” he said.
Schneider praised senior captain Marcus Satterlee, junior Justus Ray, sophomore Cooper Krance, and freshmen Aaron Larkin and Jonah Hoffman for their strong performances. Satterlee handily won the 100 freestyle (48.87) and 200 freestyle (1:49.70), and Ray took the 100 backstroke in 1:01.01, winning by two body lengths.
The Panthers also won all three relays. Krance used a wickedly fast breaststroke to pull ahead of the Sabers in the medley relay and contributed the fastest time in the individual 100 breaststroke (1:00.55), finishing over eight seconds ahead of the nearest competitor. Larkin led off the third-place medley relay in the backstroke as well as placing third in the individual race. Hoffman contributed eight individual points with a second-place finish in the 200 IM (2:09.49) and a second in the 500 freestyle (5:06.87).
“Niko Vinovich had (both) a lifetime-best 200 IM and 100 breast,” said Schneider. Vinovich took the lead during the breaststroke leg to win the IM in 2:09.49. The Panthers moved the meet into exhibition scoring before the breaststroke, but Vinovich’s new lifetime best of 1:09.29 would have been good enough for second place.
Isaac Snaza raced to fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.40 and finished third in the 200 IM (2:18.86), giving the Panthers a 1-2-3 sweep in the event. In addition, Snaza had a strong swim in the backstroke leg of the medley relay and a 55.76 split in the 400 freestyle relay, one of the fastest in the pool. Snaza swam four lifetime bests in his first meet of the season.
Pool records
Lakeville swimmers seem determined to make their mark in 2021.
In the first dual of the season, two Lakeville South swimmers broke the Shakopee West pool record in the 100 butterfly. Shakopee’s Teddy Johnson had held the record of 53.21 set in 2019. In the Dec. 14 dual, Gage Boushee touched the wall in 53.17, but in the same heat teammate Max Kasal who exploded with a 51.87 to beat the previous record by 1.34 seconds and add his name to the record board.
Three days later, Boushee responded by putting his name on the board at Levi P. Dodge Middle School in Farmington, albeit in another event, the 200 IM. He finished in 1:56.09, more than two seconds faster than the previous record set by Kendrick Bachman of Rochester John Marshall in 2008. The 200 IM record was the oldest swimming record on the Farmington board.
