Farmington's Gehrke is St. Cloud swim MVP

Chelsea Gehrke, a senior from Farmington, recently was named St. Cloud State University women’s swimming and diving MVP. The award was presented May 14 during a SCSU men’s and women’s swimming Zoom presentation.
Gehrke helped the SCSU women win a second consecutive conference championship in 2019-20. She qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships in the 50-, 100- and 200-yard freestyle races and was on the Huskies’ 200 medley relay team that also qualified for nationals.
She earned All-America honors all four seasons of her college career. In 2019-20, she was All-America in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.
In the 2020 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet, Gehrke won the 50 freestyle in 23.39 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 50.98. She placed second in the 200 freestyle at the conference meet. Gehrke holds the conference 50 freestyle record of 22.93, set in 2019.
Gehrke was a five-time letter-winner at Farmington High School. She earned All-South Suburban Conference and All-State recognition and was Farmington’s Athena Award winner in 2016. She held three school records and one Section 1AA record when she graduated.
