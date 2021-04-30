Farmington jumped into the South Suburban Conference baseball lead by winning its first six games, holding opponents to two runs or fewer in each. Among the Tigers pitchers who have shown a knack for shutting down other teams is Kyle Hrncir, who held Prior Lake to two runs in 5 1/3 innings in Farmington’s 6-2 victory April 22.
Connor Weed of Farmington lays off a pitch in the dirt during the Tigers’ 6-2 victory over Prior Lake in a South Suburban Conference baseball game April 24.
Garrett Meihofer of Farmington makes contact in an April 24 home game against Prior Lake. Meihofer was 1-for-2 with a double, one run scored and one run batted in as the Tigers won 6-2 to remain in first place in the South Suburban Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.