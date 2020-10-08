Tigers banking on long list of returnees

Football team looks to build on first winning season in seven years
This is the football season Farmington has been building toward, and having it taken away would have hurt beyond words.
The school is painfully familiar with COVID-19 pulling the rug from under a promising team. In March the Tigers’ girls basketball team reached the state Class 4A championship game but never got to play after the tournament was halted because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Things are under control to the point that the football team has scheduled six regular-season games and one or more postseason games. It’s been a rush to get ready, considering that Minnesota high school teams didn’t learn until Sept. 21 there would be a fall season. Before then, they had been told they would play in the spring - maybe.
“We were practicing up until the day we got the news” in August that the season would be delayed, senior wide receiver Eli Green said. “That was a bummer for us. Guys took it kind of hard, but we just had to find the best of the moment and continue to work hard. We took two weeks off and got back into it. It was great that we stayed positive because now we’re going to be ready when this Friday comes.”
Farmington’s opener is 7 p.m. Friday against Eagan at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers lost their final three games of 2019 but finished 5-4, their first winning season since 2012 and their first since moving to Class 6A.
“It gave us a lot of motivation to work even harder because we want to blow that (record) out of the water this year,” Green said.
They believe they can do it because of a large number of returning varsity players. “A lot of these guys have been playing since their sophomore year,” head coach Adam Fischer said. “They expect to win every week they step out there. Now we have to make sure we’re preparing so we’re in position to compete and be at our best.”
The Tigers have many of the same players returning from an offense that averaged more than 28 points a game last season, and they believe another year of experience and maturity will help a defense that allowed 48 points or more to district rivals Rosemount, Lakeville North and Lakeville South.
“We feel we have something to prove with this group,” senior offensive lineman Quincy Mabin said. “It’s very special. We’re a family. We’re tight. We’re built gritty and tough and will go at you tooth and nail.
“We have a big chance of winning our section.”
Returnees on offense include senior quarterback Alex Berreth, who passed for more than 1,400 yards in eight regular-season games last year, and senior running back Zac Janz, who gained more than 700 on the ground. Green is part of a deep fleet of receivers that includes Isaac Ask, Carter Hendrickson and Ben Buesgens.
Mabin (290 pounds) and Zach Cochnauer (295) give the Tigers a pair of massive offensive linemen. Senior Landon Pacholl can play on either side of the line and started every game last season.
“Quincy and Zach are going to be a big force for us. They’re guys with big bodies that can move people,” Fischer said.
Defensive returnees include senior lineman Kyle Newham and junior lineman Tanner Olson, senior linebacker Parker Venz, and senior defensive backs Jake Cochnauer and Jarrod Wisdorf. Cornerback Connor Weed and safety Rod Finley appear ready to move into significant roles on defense, Fischer said. Senior linemen Ethan Wollin and Nick White have been waiting for an opportunity to contribute, and that will come this year, Fischer said.
“We had a lot of guys back coming into this season, so we were really trying to develop our depth,” Fischer added. “Then it’s about focusing on consistency across the board. We can’t have breakdowns and give up long touchdown runs, or give up a sack, or throw an interception. We tell the kids, be consistent, do our job every single play and not let up. If we can do that, we have a chance.”
Wisdorf said the Tigers can succeed by keeping things simple. “My expectation is to go out every week, not care too much about who the opponent is, punch them right in the mouth and keep it going on both sides. We have the athletes and the playmakers to do well,” he said.
The Tigers think it’s time they’re mentioned in the same breath with Rosemount and the Lakeville schools as one of the top teams in Metro South district. They realize they need to prove it first. But if it happens they know it will be recognized, especially in their hometown.
“This community loves us, loves the high school, loves watching us come out and play football,” Mabin said. “They’d be ecstatic about it. We’ve gone out and built relationships in the community. That’s one of the best things about playing here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.