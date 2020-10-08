Tiger swimmers power past South

Section meet coming up later this month
Farmington defeated Lakeville South 95-84 on Oct. 2 in a dual meet between teams that will compete for the Section 1AA girls swimming and diving championship later this month.
The Tigers captured first and second in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay for 24 team points, building what eventually became an insurmountable lead.
Tigers sophomore Camille Gehrke was the 200 individual medley winner in 2 minutes, 20.48 seconds. Junior Sadie Krause clinched the 100 freestyle in 58.19 seconds, leading Farmington’s sweep of the top three places. Fellow junior Maddie Grimm decisively won the 100 backstroke, finishing almost four seconds ahead of the nearest competitor in 1:03.16. Her victory in the backstroke allowed Farmington to swim exhibition in the final event.
Farmington sophomore Jordyn Schmucker scored 233.20 on six dives to win that event. Sophomore teammate Brielle Field was third with 149.15 as the Tigers earned nine points in diving.
Lakeville South was led by senior standout Skyler Leverenz, who roared to victory in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.86, six seconds ahead of the runner-up. Leverenz also took the 500 freestyle in 5:21.09.
South seventh-grader Ana Clemon reached deep for a victory in the 50 freestyle, surprising the Tigers’ Sadie Krause in a time of 26.13 to Krause’s 26.30. Cougar freshman Kayla Gross also won over Farmington freshman Sommer Krause in the 100 butterfly, going 1:02.86 to 1:04.60 for Krause. Clemons and Gross are in their first year of swimming for South.
The Cougars had the best 400 freestyle relay team of 4:18.32.
The final dual of the season for Farmington is a virtual meet with Rosemount on Friday, Oct. 9. South swims virtually against Eastview on Friday to close its regular season. Farmington will be one of the hosts of the Section 1AA meet, facing Lakeville North and Lakeville South Oct. 22-23 at the Levi P. Dodge Middle School pool.
Lakeville North
North hosted South Suburban Conference leader Prior Lake on Oct. 2 in one of its final duals of the 2020 season. Prior Lake won 98.5-81.5 and remains unbeaten, while the Panthers move to 5-3.
North senior Katie Pattee took the 50 freestyle in 25.05 seconds and cheered on her team’s effort. “This was a fun meet to have as the last in-person meet of the year because there was a lot of energy from both teams. ... Even though we are at a challenging point in the season for practices and we knew it was going to be a tough meet to win, there was a lot of time dropped and everyone competed well,” Pattee said.
Freshman Izzy Satterlee won the 100 freestyle in 54.85 in a stacked matchup. Pattee and Satterlee paired with senior Georgia Olson and sophomore Payton Warns to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.09, a full five seconds ahead of the second-place Lakers.
One of the closest finishes of the meet also was in the 200 freestyle relay, where North’s Caitlyn Holl and McKenna Hultgren, along with seventh-grader Payton Hultgren and junior anchor Helen Zenner, out-touched the Lakers by .17 to earn two more points for the Panthers.
Sophomore Olivia Broback and junior Kayla Anderson managed a 1-2 punch in the junior varsity breaststroke. Broback went 1:24.02 and Anderson followed in 1:26.27.
“I’m really proud of how everyone was able to keep a positive attitude throughout the meet even when they were tired or not swimming the times they wanted,” Pattee said.
Lakeville North coach Dan Schnieder was also pleased with his team’s performance. “The girls raced hard, had great races, and competed well against the No. 1 team in the conference. The coaches are proud of their improvements every meet.”
North’s final dual will be a virtual meet against Apple Valley on Friday, Oct. 9. The Panthers swim at 4:30 p.m. in the Kenwood Trail Middle School pool.
