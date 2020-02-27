Panther swimmers end a long drought

Boys section title is program's first since 2006
Lakeville North is a section boys swimming champion for the first time in 14 years.
The Panthers topped Rochester Century by 19 points to win the Section 1AA title last Friday in Rochester. The program last won a section meet in 2006, during the first year of the Lakeville high school split. It’s the first section title for either Lakeville school since 2013, when South won 1AA.
In the process, North sends a relay and two individuals to the state Class AA meet this weekend at the University of Minnesota. North coach Dan Schneider was named Section 1AA Coach of the Year, and assistant coaches Rick Krueger and Katey Radant were named Assistant Coaches of the Year.
Lakeville South took third in the Section 1AA finals, moving up two places from the previous year as Lakeville continues to rise in the Minnesota swimming arena. The Cougars will send three individuals to the state meet.
Farmington was fourth of nine teams in Section 1AA and will send two relays and two individuals to state.
The action kicked off with a battle between Farmington and North in the 200-yard medley relay, with the Farmington team of Seth Krause, Brandon Wilcek, Ethan Hanes and Derek Keehn winning in 1 minute, 36.12 seconds. North clinched second and a state berth in 1:36.70 behind the team of Zack Upham, Otto Belschner, Aaron Windfeldt and Marcus Satterlee.
The same four Farmington swimmers that won the 200 medley relay finished second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:14.36 to earn a place in the state meet.
Farmington’s Krause won the 100 backstroke in 50.82 and took second in the 100 freestyle in 46.19 and advanced in both events. He is joined at state by Wilcek, who won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 59.07.
Lakeville South junior Keegan Gare topped the Section 1AA podium on February 20 for 1-meter diving. He scored 383.45 points, while senior Darrin Koblas grabbed second with 331.35 points to advance to state.
Gare was named section 1AA Diver of the Year and his coach, Derek Moulton, repeated as Section 1AA Diving Coach of the Year.
“All year we have known that our divers at South were special and that they would do well at the section meet,” South head coach Rick Ringeisen said. “Keegan and Darrin finishing 1-2 was an amazing lift for our team. The big surprise was Porter Woodson’s performance, placing 12th. As a first-year diver and being in eighth grade, the other teams in the section were not expecting a third diver to place and score points for Lakeville South.”
The only swimmer to advance to state for South was eighth-grader Gage Boushee, who placed second in the 500 freestyle in 4:56.04. Boushee is the only eighth-grader to qualify for the Class AA state meet in an individual event.
Upham, a Lakeville North senior, will swim two individual events at state. His 200 individual medley time of 1:57.79 qualified, as did his 100 backstroke time of 52.60. He is joined at state by Satterlee, who took second in the 100 butterfly in 52.47 and nabbed a qualifying time of 21.82 in the 50 freestyle.
Lakeville North went into the section meet seeded third and Lakeville South was the seventh seed.
North “swam and dove great, with many lifetime bests achieved throughout the meet,” Schneider said. “Our boys really wanted to win the meet and it took a total team effort from all of them to reach their goal. We coaches are extremely proud of the boys and how well they competed.”
Schedule for the Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota includes diving preliminaries at 6 p.m. Thursday, swimming preliminaries at 6 p.m. Friday and swimming and diving finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Other top South Suburban Conference finishers at the Section 1AA meet are:
200 freestyle – South sophomore Max Kasal, third; North freshman Nickolas Vinovich, eighth.
200 individual medley – South sophomore Gage Boushee, fourth; Farmington sophomore Brandon Wilcek, sixth; North freshman Jack MacLeod, seventh; North senior Otto Belschner, eighth.
50 freestyle – Farmington senior Ethan Hanes, fifth.
Diving – North seventh-grader Alex Byer, seventh; North sophomore Mason Reuvers, eighth.
100 butterfly – North junior Aaron Windfeldt, third; South eighth-grader Noah Cochran, fifth.
100 Freestyle – Kasal, seventh.
500 freestyle – Vinovich, seventh; Farmington sophomore Paul Radke, eighth.
100 backstroke – Windfeldt, 7th; North junior Sean Larkin, eighth.
100 breaststroke – Belschner, third; North eighth-grader Cooper Krance, fifth; South junior Aaron Cavanaugh, seventh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.