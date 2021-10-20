Farmington swimmers are runners-up at section True Team

Lakeville teams place 4th, 5th
Rochester Century and Farmington won every event in the Section 1AA True Team girls swimming and diving meet, with Century winning the team championship by more than 90 points.
Century scored 968.50 points to advance to the Class AA True Team state meet, which was at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, after this edition went to press. Farmington’s second-place score at sections was 875. Lakeville North (694.50) and Lakeville South (620) were fourth and fifth in the six-team section meet.
No South Suburban Conference teams competed in the True Team finals Wednesday. Farmington could have gone as a wild card but the Tigers declined the spot and Northfield (third in Section 1AA) went in their place.
Tiger senior Maddie Grimm had an exceptional day at the Oct. 16 Section 1AA meet in Rochester. Grimm took the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 13.04 seconds. She finished nearly two seconds ahead of the nearest competitor. Grimm’s best time in the IM is currently 13th in the state. Grimm also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.77, a top-10 time in the state. She was responsible for 48 of the Tigers’ individual points.
Junior Camille Gehrke was in a nail-biter 50 freestyle, losing by just .02 and finishing second in 25.11. She decisively won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.37 and for the day added 47 points to the Tigers’ team score.
Farmington won the 200 medley relay (1:52.56) with Faith Ring, Grimm, Hannah Ryan and Gehrke. Gehrke also anchored the Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay to second place in 3:46.82. Sommer Krause, Molly Johnson and MacKenzie Roach also swam the 400 freestyle relay for the Tigers. In both relays, Gehrke was clocked with the fastest split among all competitors.
Other top-eight individual finishers for Farmington included Johnson, Roach, Krause, Ring, Anna Speratos and Taylor Gergen.
In diving, Farmington junior Jordyn Schmucker moved to 14th-ranked in the state, finishing with 388.75 points over 11 dives to finish first in the section meet.
Lakeville South had the top diving team in the section, scoring 105 points. Daphne Fox soared to second-place with 331.35 points, while Cougar senior Leah Schonthaler finished sixth with 236.00 and junior Julianna Holt was seventh with 226.45. Ninth-grader Quinn Weaver (in her first-ever 11-dive competition) was 12th overall, but third-highest among underclassmen, proving her team worth. Weaver began diving just one year ago.
Northfield scored 87 diving points, second most in the section meet. Lakeville North finished fourth overall in diving with 65 points behind Panther senior Alea Kroeten’s lifetime best score of 211.80. Kroeten finished 10th individually.
Lakeville North head coach Dan Schneider was missing four key swimmers for True Team sections because of illness, but singled out swimmers Helen Zenner, McKenna Hultgren and Brennah Kosobud for their meet performances.
Brennah Kosobud dropped more than 3.5 seconds from her previous best in the 200 IM, landing in 15th place with 2:30.68. She dropped almost six seconds in the 500 freestyle, finishing 10th in 5:51.26.
Hultgren had a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke behind Gehrke with a time of 1:02.23. Hultgren also finished fourth in the 100 butterfly with 1:01.65, while Zenner dropped more than a second off her season best to finish 11th in 1:06.70. Zenner was ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:07.47), nearly matching her best time on the season thus far.
“Sickness has had a hold on the team the past two weeks with up to 10-12 girls gone on many days,” Schneider said. “I’m hoping this is the end of it and we can have a complete team soon. I don’t think we have had a meet without someone out since the first (meet) of the season.”
Despite a depleted team, North had a handful of top-eight finishes from Izzy Satterlee, Veyda Wilson, Leah Loftus, Payton Hultgren, Payton Warns and Alexa Van Dyne. Payton Hultgren, Warns, Wilson and Satterlee also snatched second place in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.55, which is the fastest time reported by a South Suburban Conference team this season.
South swimmers Anna Olson, Ana Clemon, Ava White, Laura Cochran, Kelsey Jorgensen and Kylie Huehne all turned in top-eight finishes for the Cougars.
SSC duals continue
Two Lakeville South swimmers tested their endurance during an Oct. 12 South Suburban Conference dual meet against Farmington. Senior Anna Olson used her spot in the 500 freestyle to instead complete a 500 butterfly in 6:47.77. The 500 butterfly is not an official high school swimming race, but Olson’s time in the event is the fastest in Lakeville South High School girls history.
Senior Captain Laura Cochran then raced the last four races of the evening consecutively, completing a 50 free, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 100 individual medley, what swimmers affectionately call “The Ironman” of high school swimming.
When asked what made her attempt the feat, Cochran replied, “I wasn’t thinking ... and then it was done.” Asked how it felt, she stated simply that “it hurt.”
Ava White took first in the butterfly and breaststroke and Maddy Rateliff won the 100 freestyle for the Cougars, but Farmington clinched the team victory 94-84.
Prior Lake defeated Lakeville North 93-83 on Oct. 12, effectively clinching the SSC title. The Lakers are undefeated in dual meets.
Panther senior Haley Hoffman appreciated the competition. “(We) get to swim against girls that push (us) to do better and I get to congratulate all my friends on their hard work,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman anchored the 200 medley relay to third place finish and had the Panthers’ best 500 freestyle time of 6:13.01.
McKenna Hultgren was the lone winner for North, edging the Lakers’ Lauren Moeller in the 100 butterfly by .03 seconds with a time of 1:01.30.
Lakeville South will host Burnsville on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Kenwood Trail Middle School in its last dual meet of the season, while North will travel to Farmington for its final conference meet.
