Section championship is first for Tiger boys
The state high school lacrosse tournament fields are starting to take shape with Farmington’s boys winning their first-ever section championship Tuesday and Lakeville South’s girls earning another chance to win an elusive state title.
Rosemount’s teams also moved a step closer to the state tournament Tuesday, with the boys and girls winning Section 6 semifinal games.
Farmington scored eight goals in the first quarter of a 17-5 victory over Northfield in the Section 1 final at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers, 11-5, have won eight in a row and outscored three Section 1 opponents 47-14.
Senior attack Zach Berg led the onslaught against Northfield with four goals and one assist. Tyler Kloeckl and Avery Bahn had hat tricks, and Kloeckl led the Tigers with six ground ball recoveries. Goalie Hayden Houghton made four saves.
The Tigers were never threatened, holding a 13-2 lead at halftime and a 16-3 lead after three quarters.
Lakeville South rolled past Farmington 19-3 in the Section 1 girls championship game at Lakeville South High School, sending the Cougars to state for the second consecutive year. South has twice been state runner-up, including in 2021.
The three goals scored by Farmington were the only goals Lakeville South allowed in the Section 1 tournament. The offense was in form for the Cougars, who scored 60 goals in the playoffs.
Lauren Sheets and Emily Moes each scored five goals in the section championship game. Moes added two assists. Sivanna O’Brien scored three goals and recovered four ground balls.
Lakeville South takes a 15-1 record into the state tournament, with the only loss to No. 1-ranked Chanhassen (Lakeville South is ranked third in the state). Farmington finished 12-4, with two of the losses to Lakeville South, and reached the section final for the first time in five years.
Chase Tuccitto scored in the second overtime as Rosemount defeated Eastview/Apple Valley 5-4 in a Section 6 boys semifinal Tuesday at Rosemount High School. The victory sends Rosemount (12-3) to the championship game at Prior Lake at 5 p.m. Thursday. Prior Lake finished second in the 2021 state tournament and won the 2022 South Suburban Conference championship.
Rosemount and Prior Lake also will meet for the Section 6 girls championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Prior Lake High School. The Irish, ranked sixth in the state, defeated fourth-ranked Edina 13-12 in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon.
Koral Hadac and Emma Duchscherer had hat tricks for Rosemount, and Ava Whelan, Sayla Lotysz and Aubrey Zaun scored two goals each.
The Section 6 girls final matches teams that reached the 2021 state tournament. Prior Lake won, while Rosemount took third. Rosemount was moved from Section 3 to Section 6 this season.
State tournament pairings will be announced this weekend. Boys quarterfinal games will be Tuesday, June 14, at Stillwater High School. Girls quarterfinals are at Roseville High School on June 14.
