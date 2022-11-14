Two Lakeville South competitors advance to state
Farmington senior Jordyn Schmucker might have exceeded even her own expectations at the Section 1AA girls diving meet.
Schmucker scored a personal-best 489.7 points over 11 dives at the Blanchard Aquatic Center on Nov. 10 to win the section championship and advance to the state championships at the University of Minnesota this week. She set a Section 1AA record by more than 40 points – the previous record was 449.15 by Rochester Century’s Andrianna Jacobs in 2015.
This is Schmucker’s second Section 1AA championship. She also broke her own Farmington school record for 11 dives (set in 2020) and broke her previous pool record at the Blanchard Aquatic Center in Lakeville. There was one more accolade – Schmucker was named Section 1AA Diver of the Year.
The Farmington diver led the entire competition. Her first dive of the evening was indicative of her night, receiving eights and a nine (out of 10) from the panel of seven judges. She ended her section meet with a challenging dive that had the highest degree of difficulty performed, to finish with her record-breaking score.
“This was my last section meet as a high school athlete,” said Schmucker. “I’m sad that the season is ending, but I’ve worked so hard this season and am excited to see it pay off. I had an unfortunate setback at state last year and didn’t make it past the preliminaries, so I’m ready to redeem myself and finish it off strong.”
Schmucker will be a heavy favorite to medal at state but might not be the only medal contender from Section 1AA. Lakeville South junior Daphne Fox also advanced, running away with second place with a score of 392.1. Fox easily held second behind Schmucker throughout the meet and is zeroing in on technique to see if she can improve from last year’s seventh-place finish at state.
“I feel really good about where I am right now,” Fox said. “I’ve been working toward this all season and feel comfortable in my progress going into state.”
South Suburban Conference divers had a good night at the section meet, with South senior Juli Holt clinching one of the last two state berths in only her second year of high school diving. Holt finished fourth with 303.7 points after an impressive final round, moving up from fifth and edging Shannon Penney of Rochester John Marshall by nearly seven points to give the Cougars two state qualifiers.
Holt started diving in the summer of 2021 after being a competitive gymnast for nearly 10 years. While she used to have fun diving as a youth, she got serious about the sport upon her return, joining the Northstar Diving Club year-round. Her dedication has paid off in her second high school season. She hopes to take that momentum to state with an eye on diving in college.
“Don’t be afraid to try something new,” said Holt. “You can do so much more than you think.”
Junior Jasmine Sadek of Lakeville North improved on her entry score of 200 points to score 272.15 at the Section 1AA meet and finish eighth. She was 10th until the final round, then used her last three dives to jump two spots. Sadek was less than a point from seventh, and with five seniors graduating that finished ahead of her, she could have a breakout season in 2023. Sadek also lent her vocal talent to the meet, kicking off the event by singing the national anthem.
Lakeville South sophomore Quinn Weaver improved over 50 points from her previous best to finish 12th with a score of 247.25. Weaver, Fox and Holt gave Lakeville South the top diving team in Section 1AA with 37 points to Rochester Mayo’s 36.
State Class AA diving preliminaries are 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Minnesota. The top 16 after preliminaries advance to the finals, which will take place during the Class AA swimming finals at 6 p.m. Friday.
Woodbury junior Gabby Mauder will defend her 2021 state Class AA diving championship.
