Eastview 7th-grader takes 12th in state debut
It was a banner season for South Suburban Conference cross country teams – and apparently an even better season for Lake Conference teams.
Victories by the Wayzata boys and Edina girls gave the Lake Conference a sweep of the Class 3A team championships at the state meet Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College. This is the first year the state high school cross country meet has been run in three classes.
Of the eight SSC teams to qualify for state, the highest finisher was the Prior Lake girls, who took third. Last month Prior Lake won the conference championship by two points over Farmington, which went on to place fifth at state.
The top two South Suburban Conference boys teams, Rosemount and Lakeville North, finished fifth and sixth at state.
Rosemount, which had been as high as second in the Class 3A boys rankings, trained through the Section 3 meet hoping to rest and peak for a run at the state championship. It wasn’t enough to overcome a balanced Wayzata team that had no runners in the top 25 at state but five runners in the next 25.
Rosemount junior Will Harder finished 30th individually in 16 minutes, 20.86 seconds (for 5,000 meters). Cole Adams finished 49th in 16:36.38.
Lakeville North was sixth in the boys Class 3A team standings, just two points behind Rosemount. The Panthers were led by junior Andrew Casey, who ran to an All-State 12th-place finish in 16:03.03. Junior Bryce Stachewicz was 34th in 16:23.96 and Niko Angel, also a junior, placed 54th.
Lakeville South was 12th in the team standings and the Cougars’ top runner was senior Alberto Fuentes, who placed 47th in 16:36.13.
Eastview senior Hunter Dunne, the Section 3 individual champion, placed 18th in the state meet in 16:06.14. Not far behind was Apple Valley senior Abdikafi Khalif in 16:14.43. Burnsville senior Zachary Friedmann finished 53rd.
Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles finished first in 15:22.81, less than three seconds ahead of Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Prior Lake (third), Farmington (fifth), Eagan (eighth), Lakeville South (10th) and Eastview (11th) were the SSC representatives in the Class 3A girls race.
Section 1 champion Farmington’s first runner across the line at state was sophomore Mackenzy Lippold, who was 29th overall in 19:04.41. Sophomore Mariah Fenske was 40th and seventh-grader Lauren Lansing 49th.
Eagan ninth-grader Norah Sjerven earned All-State recognition by finishing 15th in 18:47.64. Senior Rina Aschemann was 43rd for the Wildcats.
Lakeville South junior Avery Heinz came in 47th in 19:28.30 and teammate Claire Vukovics, a ninth-grader, was 53rd.
Seventh-grader Kienna Loberg was Eastview’s top finisher, placing 12th in 18:47.05 to earn All-State in her first season of varsity cross country. Eighth-grader Hadley Knight (79th) and sophomore Emily Percival (85th) were next across the finish line for the Lightning.
Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon, who won the South Suburban Conference championship in October, was 39th at the state meet in 19:14.79. Lakeville North seventh-grader Savanna Varbanov (65th) and Rosemount sophomore Lily Peterson (125) also were in the individual competition.
Class 3A girls individual champion was St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer, who finished in 17:42.81 to win by almost 15 seconds.
