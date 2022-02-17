Tigers’ Anderson is Section 1AA all-around champion
Five teams broke the 140 mark at the Section 1AA gymnastics meet, with Owatonna nosing ahead of Farmington to repeat as champion.
The Huskies came in at 142.60 in the Feb. 10 section meet at Rochester Mayo High School. Farmington was a fraction of a point behind at 142.35. Lakeville South (141.375), Northfield (141.35) and Lakeville North (140.50) were third through fifth. Lakeville North and Lakeville South were new additions to Section 1AA this year after competing in Section 2AA last season.
Although Owatonna will be the only Section 1AA team advancing to the state meet, Farmington and the Lakeville schools will send gymnasts to the Class AA individual competition at 11 a.m. Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. That group includes Lakeville North senior Kaitlyn Nguyen, who was fifth at state in the all-around in 2021, and Farmington senior Isabelle Anderson, who was 18th at state last year.
Anderson won the Section 1AA all-around championship with 37.00 points, six-tenths of a point ahead of Nguyen, who was runner-up. Anderson’s all-around score included first place on uneven bars (9.35) and balance beam (9.3). Nguyen’s best event score was 9.624 on floor exercise, good for second place.
Emma Johnson of Owatonna earned the third and final state all-around qualifying spot from Section 1AA with 36.125, narrowly ahead of Lakeville South gymnasts Alexa Drew and Autumn Schmidt, and Northfield’s Sidney Peterson, all of whom scored 36.10.
Lakeville South’s Drew, Schmidt and Ella Erickson will compete at state in individual events. Drew, a sophomore, was Section 1AA vault champion with 9.6. Erickson, a junior, was third on vault with 9.425 and also advances.
Lakeville South’s Schmidt and North senior Abby Kvale tied for second on bars with 9.15, with both qualifying for the state meet. Drew advanced on beam with a second-place score of 9.125.
Farmington’s Maycn Hins finished sixth on floor exercise and was .25 from advancing to state in the event. The top three finishers in each individual event who aren’t already all-around qualifiers move on to the state meet.
Owatonna went into the section meet ranked fifth in Class AA, with Lakeville South (15th), Lakeville North (16th) and Farmington (20th) in the second 10. Owatonna goes on to the Class AA team competition at 11 a.m. Friday, also at Roy Wilkins.
The top five teams in the coaches association Class AA rankings – Stillwater, St. Cloud Tech, Wayzata, New Prague and Owatonna – qualified for the state meet. Sartell, the 2021 state champion, did not advance this year.
