Three Tigers medal at state wrestling tourney
Farmington had three medalists at the state boys wrestling tournament, one of whom might have had trouble picturing himself on the awards stand just 12 months ago.
That was when Andrew Keeler came off what he considered a disappointing 2021 season, even though he reached the “super-sectional” level and was one of the top 16 heavyweights in Class 3A.
“I wasn’t good last year, to be honest with you,” Keeler said. “I hit the gym a lot and gained 35 pounds for football and (wrestling). Just being bigger and my style being more like the heavyweight type of wrestling, I think it helped me a lot.”
Keeler finished his senior season and high school career with his first state medal for third place at 285 pounds. He defeated Leo Bluhm of St. Thomas Academy 3-2 in the third-place match Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, avenging a 1-0 loss to Bluhm in the quarterfinals.
Later Saturday, Tigers wrestlers Davis Parrow and Cole Han-Lindemyer battled for state championships. Parrow, an eighth-grader, came up just short in his bid, losing to Blake Beissel of Hastings 4-2 in the 106-pound final. Han-Lindemyer, a junior, reached the championship match at 170 for the second consecutive year but lost 11-3 to Stillwater senior Hunter Lyden, who finished his season undefeated.
Parrow and Han-Lindemyer will have more chances to pursue championships. Keeler had one last opportunity this season to make a run in the state tournament and went in feeling good about his chances after his off-season work.
“Pre-season, my prediction was fourth,” Keeler said. “I got one better, so I exceeded my expectations and I’m proud of that. It felt really good. The rematch (against Bluhm), the winning back, was very satisfying. It was a good end to my season.”
Keeler, who finished 30-6, also could argue there was little separating him and eventual Class 3A champion Will Sather of Eden Prairie. Keeler lost to Bluhm 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Bluhm lost to Shakopee’s Jade Trelstad 1-0 in the semifinals and Sather edged Trelstad 3-2 in the championship match.
Keeler defeated Scott Simpson of Cambridge-Isanti 6-0 in his opening match. After losing to Bluhm, Keeler beat Riley Johnson of Park Center 1-0, Thomas Moesenthin of Woodbury 5-0 and Dalton Barrett of Brainerd 5-2 to earn his rematch with Bluhm for third place.
Starting on the bottom in the third period, Keeler quickly reversed Bluhm for the deciding points in their match.
Keeler said he wrestled at about 250 pounds last season but found himself matched against bigger, stronger heavyweights “all the time.” Getting bigger was one thing, but knowing how to use the size was important, too.
“This year I had some tough matches and I learned it’s all about hips and pressure,” he said. “I think I had better technique than most guys. I’d like to think I had better technique than the St. Thomas kid, but he just had size and weight.”
Keeler is looking at attending Luther College in the fall and hopes to wrestle. “Luther reached out to me earlier this summer,” he said. “I thought I had no chance to wrestle in college. Sometimes you just need someone to reach out so it pushes you to do your best.”
Parrow, making his first appearance in the state tournament, closed a 35-5 season with the state runner-up medal at 106. He defeated Willmar’s Cavin Carlson by technical fall in the first round, ending it at 4 minutes, 59 seconds with a 19-3 lead.
That was the last of Parrow’s one-sided matches at state. In the semifinals, Parrow defeated Tyler Turzinski of Shakopee in an ultimate tie break after they were tied 6-6 through three regulation periods and two overtime periods. Parrow started on the bottom in the ultimate tie break period and escaped to get the victory.
Parrow held off Brandon Board of Andover 7-4 in the semifinals. Beissel and Parrow were tied 2-2 after three periods in the championship match, with Parrow scoring a takedown and Beissel earning his points on escapes. Beissel scored a takedown 46 seconds into the first overtime period to win the state championship.
This was the second year in a row Han-Lindemyer faced Lyden in the Class 3A final at 170. That both reached the championship match was no surprise as Lyden was first and Han-Lindemyer second in the Class 3A state rankings compiled by theguillotine.com.
Lyden jumped in front early, scoring a takedown 18 seconds into the match and adding another later in the first period. Lyden had an escape and takedown in the second period and two more takedowns in the third. Han-Lindemyer scored all three of his points on escapes.
Han-Lindemyer, who finished his season 36-3, earned decisions over Gage Mueller of Waconia (13-5) in the first round, Noah Torgerson (8-2) of Anoka in the quarterfinals and Adam Cherne of Wayzata (9-3) in the semifinals.
Farmington wrestlers Dylan Olson (152 pounds) and Gavin O’Neill (182) also competed at state, with each losing his first two matches.
State highlights
• Eastview junior Nolan Enderlein, one of five Lightning wrestlers to qualify for the Class 3A boys tournament, finished sixth at 106 pounds. He lost to Brandon Board of Andover 14-9 in the first round, then defeated Nick Strand of Bemidji by technical fall and Cavin Carlson of Willmar 5-3 in the wrestlebacks. A 6-1 loss to Luke Koenen of Wazyata sent Enderlein to the fifth-place match, where he lost to Chase Mills of St. Michael-Albertville 4-1.
• Rosemount, Burnsville and Eagan each sent one wrestler to the state tournament. Rosemount junior Liam Anderson lost to eventual champion Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville in the first round at 126 pounds, then lost his first wrestleback match to finish 30-13.
Xavier Ripplinger of Burnsville and Austin Kalina of Eagan got to wrestle just one match each at state after losing in the first round, then being pushed out of the wrestlebacks when their first-round opponents lost in the quarterfinals. Ripplinger, a senior who qualified at 138, finished 33-4. Kalina, competing at state for the second consecutive year, finished his senior season 23-14 with a first-round loss at 160.
• Apple Valley sent seven wrestlers to the Class 3A boys individual tournament, two of whom went on to medal. Sophomore Jayden Haueter finished 41-10 after taking fourth place at 132 pounds. Haueter, ranked sixth in the weight class, pinned Michael Gillette of Chaska/Chanhassen in the first round and decisioned fourth-ranked Cael Robb of Owatonna 2-1 in the quarterfinals. A semifinal loss to eventual champion Jore Volk of Lakeville North sent Haueter to the wrestlebacks, where he defeated Cooper Larson of Blaine 2-0 to reach the third-place match against Robb. Robb avenged his quarterfinal loss to Haueter, winning the rematch 4-2.
Marcell Booth finished fourth at 160, winning four of his six matches. After winning by forfeit in the first round, Booth lost 6-0 to eventual champion Landen Johnson of Owatonna in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Booth won decisions over Dylan Cariveau of Roseville and Jacory Bates of Eden Prairie before receiving a medical forfeit against Owen Herbst of Buffalo. Booth, a sophomore, lost to Peyton Hermann of Lakeville South 5-3 in the third-place match to finish 38-12.
• Apple Valley returned to the Class 3A team tournament for the first time since 2017, losing to eventual champion St. Michael-Albertville in the quarterfinals and Hastings in the consolation semifinals.
STMA built a 39-4 lead after the first nine weights and went on to defeat the Eagles 45-19 on March 3. Louis Prouty (106), Booth (170), A.J. Garcia (182), Parker Muth (195) and Conner Elliott (220) won their matches for Apple Valley, with Elliott pinning his opponent in the first period.
Hastings defeated Apple Valley 36-20 in the consolation bracket. Match winners for the Eagles were Austin Laudenbach (113), Keiichi Kong (120), Jayden Haueter (132), Booth (160) and Conner Elliott (220).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.