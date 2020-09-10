South, Eastview, Rosemount earn sweeps in SSC cross country
Farmington continues to dominate South Suburban Conference cross country, scoring 15 points – the best score possible – for the second consecutive meet in a row.
The Tigers ran against Prior Lake on Friday at Ponds Park in Prior Lake during the conference’s second meet of the season and first at 5,000 meters. Led by senior Anna Fenske, the top runner overall, Farmington defeated Prior Lake 15-40. Prior Lake topped Farmington 18-45 in the boys meet.
Lakeville South swept Lakeville North in their dual meet. Rosemount’s boys and girls were first in a triangular with Eagan and Apple Valley. Eastview won both varsity races in a triangular with Shakopee and Burnsville.
In unofficial combined standings compiled after all four meets were completed, Prior Lake’s boys finished with 48 points, 12 ahead of second-place Rosemount. Farmington’s girls had 25 points, 64 ahead of Rosemount and Lakeville South.
The next South Suburban meet is Saturday, Sept. 12, at Shakopee Junior High School.
Farmington and Prior Lake
Anna Fenske ran 18 minutes, 32.1 seconds and Mariah Fenske clocked in at 19:29.4 as Farmington runners took the top six places in the girls dual against Prior Lake. Sophia Taarud, Mari Scott, Mackenzy Lippold and Lindsey Woestehoff were the Tigers’ next four runners.
Robbie Spain was third for Farmington in the boys dual with Prior Lake and the only Tigers runner in the top 10.
Lakeville South and Lakeville North
Lakeville South runners took the top four places in the girls team’s 16-47 victory over Lakeville North.
Eighth-grader Claire Vukovics finished in 18:51.5, the fastest time in the girls dual and second-fastest of competitors from all 10 teams. Brycelyn Brewster, Avery Heinz and Rylie Rasmussen completed South’s top four.
Ella Raiche was Lakeville North’s top runner in fifth place.
Matthew Whittaker, Aaron Cavanaugh and Alberto Fuentes were Lakeville South’s top three runners in the boys meet, where the Cougars defeated North 19-38. Whittaker ran 16:50.2 for seventh place overall.
Bryce Stachewicz of Lakeville North was fourth in the dual and 19th overall.
Eastview, Burnsville and Shakopee
Eastview’s boys scored 18 points, winning their triangular by 31 points over second-place Shakopee. In the girls meet, the Lightning had 25 points to come in 16 ahead of Shakopee.
Gabriel Mahlen led the Eastview boys’ victory, finishing first in the triangular and third overall in 16:20.7. Sam Setterlund was second in the triangular and Eastview’s Nathaniel Getman, Hunter Dunne and Grant Piller were fourth through sixth.
Top runner for the Burnsville boys was Matthew Krzmarzick, third in the triangular and 14th overall in 17:10.5.
Eastview seventh-grader Hadley Knight was first in the girls triangular and fifth overall in 19:55.5. Next to finish was Burnsville junior Zoie Dundon (20:28.1), who also was 11th overall. Miranda Kerndt and Emily Percival were the next two to finish for Eastview, which had three of the top four runners in the triangular.
Rosemount, Eagan and Apple Valley
Eagan junior Rina Aschemann was the top individual in the girls triangular with a time of 19:46.7. The next five runners were Rosemount’s Taylor Heimerl, Makayla Bishop, Abby McNeil, Joli Cammerrer and Daisy Islas, and they led the Irish to a 20-point team victory over Eagan.
Josie Seehafer (seventh in the triangular), Ava Ligtenberg (ninth) and Catalina Decker (10th) also placed in the top 10 for Eagan.
Top runners for the Apple Valley girls were seniors Emma Meyer and Eleanor Pederson, both of whom finished in the top 16 in the triangular.
Rosemount placed five runners in the top eight in the boys triangular, led by senior Brennen Peterson, whose 16:20.5 was second among runners on all 10 conference teams. Sophomore Will Harder was third in the triangular, Cole Adams and Anders Roback were fifth and sixth, and Hudson Labno was eighth.
For Eagan, senior Andre Huston was second in the triangular and fifth overall in 16:45.8. Michael Marshall was fourth in the triangular and Sam Marshall placed seventh.
Apple Valley’s top finisher was junior Abdi Khalif, who was 18th in the triangular.
