Burnsville draws defending champion Edina in quarterfinals
Farmington and Burnsville will have to go through the top two seeds if they are to advance past the first round of the state Class AA girls hockey tournament.
Farmington, making its third appearance at state in four years, was unseeded and will play No. 2 seed Andover in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. Burnsville, which will play at state for the first time since 2014, takes on No. 1 seed and defending champion Edina at 6 p.m.
Andover (25-2) and Farmington (18-10) did not meet during the regular season. The Huskies' losses were by one goal to Hill-Murray and Breck, and they defeated Edina 1-0 in their season opener.
Both teams dominated their sections. Andover outscored its three Section 7AA opponents 31-0, and Farmington cruised past three opponents in Section 1AA by a combined 23-3.
Farmington finished sixth in the 2019 state tournament and was consolation champion in 2017.
Edina (26-1) has won 26 in a row after a season-opening loss to Andover. The Hornets have allowed just 18 goals in 27 games, and only two opponents scored more than one goal.
Burnsville (19-7-1) has won six in a row, including a one-goal victory over Lakeville North in the Section 3AA quarterfinals, an overtime victory over Eastview in the semifinals and a 3-1 decision over Eagan in the championship game.
The Blaze appeared to have a case for a top-five seed at state but did not get one. Burnsville has one more victory than No. 5 seed Hill-Murray and owns two shutout victories over Farmington, a team that defeated Hill-Murray in non-conference play.
Coaches of the eight qualifiers in each enrollment class rank the seven teams other than their own. The results are tabulated to determine the five seeded teams. The top three seeds are matched by random draw against the three unseeded team in the quarterfinals, while the fourth and fifth seeds play each other.
Other Class AA quarterfinal games Thursday are No. 3 seed Minnetonka (21-6-1) playing Roseau (21-5-2) at 1 p.m., and fourth-seeded Maple Grove (20-6-1) playing fifth-seeded Hill-Murray (18-9-1) at 8 p.m. Semifinal games are 7 and 8 p.m. Friday, with the Class AA championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
