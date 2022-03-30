Farmington basketball turns the corner

2021-22 team sets up Tigers for a bright future
Farmington’s move to the South Suburban Conference in 2014 signaled a change in approach and expectations for the high school’s athletic programs.
Instead of being able to compete with suburban superpowers once every few years when a Tigers team had a strong class, they’re now aiming to do it consistently. Recent state championships by the baseball and softball teams, a state championship game berth in girls basketball (that was not played because of the pandemic), strong showings in cross country and a final-eight run in football indicate progress is being made on that front.
Enter the Farmington boys basketball team, which just completed what probably was its best season this century. The Tigers finished 21-8, took second place in the SSC, reached the top 10 of the Class 4A rankings and made the Section 1 final before losing to Owatonna. The Tigers also were above .500 in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season but forfeited in the section semifinals because of COVID-19 issues.
Until this year Farmington had not played in a boys basketball section final since 2000. The Tigers were trying to reach the state tournament for the second time in school history; the only trip was in 1937.
That’s a goal for another year – possibly next year, as the Tigers will be young but not without talent. But it will be a challenge to match or top what this year’s senior-heavy group accomplished.
Asked if this year’s team was the best he has had at Farmington, head coach Tharen Johnson said, “this one, and the one we had back in 2009 that won the Missota Conference and was ranked in the top 10 in the state (Johnson was a Farmington assistant in 2009). This group of seniors was a really strong class.”
That group was led by forward Kyle Hrncir, who was named first-team All-South Suburban Conference and first-team All-Defense. Hrncir also was named Academic All-State and will play two sports (basketball and baseball) at Upper Iowa University.
Hrncir was best known for crashing to the basket to get his points, but he also could score from outside. “When Kyle had his outside shot going he was basically unguardable,” Johnson said.
Senior guard Sam Hoffman, who averaged about 13 points, was described by Johnson as one of the best shooters he has ever coached. Hoffman plans to play basketball at Hamline University. Guard Brendan Ebel (10.4 points per game) also might be on his way to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with an ability to score, rebound and defend.
Tigers center Zach Cochnauer isn’t expected to play college basketball – because he will concentrate on his football career as an offensive lineman at Central Arkansas. He was a force in the paint for Farmington, finishing his high school basketball career with a 16-point, nine-rebound effort against Owatonna in the Section 1 final.
Cochnauer “had a 17-rebound game against Hopkins,” Johnson said. “He led our team in rebounding and did everything we wanted him to do.”
Ben Buesgens, Connor Weed, Zachary Dohrmann and Noah Halverson also graduate from the 2021-22 Farmington roster.
The lone underclassman in this year’s starting lineup was junior Baiden Bean, an all-conference player who will return as Farmington’s point guard in 2022-23. Juniors Connor Todd and Jonathan Shrum also are likely to have bigger roles next season, as will Hrncir’s brother Brandon, a sophomore.
There’s also some help on the way from younger classes. “Our JV was 22-4 this year, and we had some ninth-graders in that lineup,” Johnson said. “Nik Domier was our JV MVP as a ninth-grader, and (freshman) Jonah Ask is a talented kid who probably will be the starting quarterback for the football team next year.”
The trick will be competing with a younger roster in a league where physical, senior-dominated teams tend to be near the top of the standings. “We kind of saw that with Lakeville North this year,” Johnson said. “They had some very talented players (including two likely Division I college recruits) but might have been a year away as far as the physical piece. That might be what we’re facing next year.”
