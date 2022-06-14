Eagan’s Gong takes third in Class AA singles
One thing Allen Gong didn’t have to worry about as he prepared for playing in the state tennis tournament was scouting possible opponents.
He’d already played most of them.
Outside the high school season, the state’s top players are a community. Many of them train together and frequently wind up playing each other in U.S. Tennis Association tournaments.
Gong, an Eagan senior who finished third in the Class AA singles tournament last week, trains at Life Time Fitness in St. Louis Park in a program known as SLP Tennis. Players produced by that program include both Class AA singles finalists, Matthew Fullerton of Edina and Collin Beduhn of Wayzata, 2021 singles champion Bjorn Swenson of Mounds View, Lakeville North state tournament qualifier Anthony Scheglowski and Burnsville senior Tyler Haddorff, who played in the Class AA doubles tourney.
“We all train together in the same place and we always play each other in tournaments,” Gong said.
A 7-5, 6-1 loss to Fullerton in the singles semifinals June 9 at the University of Minnesota ended Gong’s dream of reaching the championship match. Fullerton went on to defeat Beduhn in a four-hour championship match in which all three sets went to tiebreakers.
“Matthew, for me, is a tough opponent to play,” Gong said. “We’ve played a lot of times and sometimes the small things make the biggest difference. The first set, it was unfortunate the way I lost it, but he played really well.”
Gong defeated Ashton Adesoro of St. Paul Harding 4-6, 6-0, 10-5 in the third-place match to finish 3-1 in the state tourney. A super tiebreaker was used to decide the match in place of a full third set.
“It wasn’t so bad. I was hoping for making an appearance in the final,” Gong said. “I didn’t play my best, but I definitely played better in my second match (for third place).”
Gong qualified for the state tournament in singles last year, reaching the quarterfinals. He said he struggled in the heat in an outdoor tournament at Shakopee High School and was happy to learn the 2022 tournament would return to its traditional site, the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center.
“Indoors, in a more controlled environment, I felt like I could play more like myself,” he said.
As the Wildcats’ 2022 captain, Gong said the memory that stands out was defeating East Ridge for the Section 3AA team championship. “That was probably my favorite team match that I’ve ever won because we were super-hyped that we made state,” he said.
Beyond that, “I’ll definitely just remember the team itself,” he said. “A lot of these guys have become good friends and it’s really good fun to compete with them. Even though we have a variety of skill levels we treat each other equally and it’s fun to be around them.”
In the fall, Gong will attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, achieving his goal of attending a school with a strong academic reputation and solid tennis program. Johns Hopkins has played in the NCAA Division III team tournament the last 16 years.
State tourney notes
• Burnsville’s Tyler Haddorff and Henry Peterson, the first Blaze players to compete in the boys state tournament since 2015, went 2-2 in the doubles bracket.
After losing their opening-round match, Haddorff and Peterson won two consolation matches, 6-0, 6-0 over William Wheaton and Sohum Sodhi of Minnetonka and 7-5, 6-3 over Philip Wisniewski and Ben Erickson of Rochester Mayo.
That put them in the consolation final against Andrew Richardson and Sam Leslie of Blake in a rematch of the Section 6AA doubles championship match. The Burnsville duo prevailed in the section final, but Richardson and Leslie won the state consolation match 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
Peterson is a junior. Haddorff, a 2022 graduate, has committed to Gustavus Adolphus College.
• Lakeville South senior Jackson Meyer was 1-1 in the Class AA singles tournament. The Section 1 champion defeated Michael Plombom of St. Cloud Tech 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before losing to Eagan’s Allen Gong 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Meyer plans to play tennis at Bethel University.
• Lakeville North sophomore Anthony Scheglowski played three matches at the state singles tourney, winning one. He lost 7-5, 6-3 in the first round to eventual state runner-up Collin Bedhun of Wayzata, defeated Malachi McKinnon of Forest Lake 6-0, 6-0 in the consolation bracket, then lost to Emmanuel Alex of Mounds View in the consolation semifinals.
