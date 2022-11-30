Four high school hockey games and one college game will be part of the Face Off Against Cancer fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rosemount Community Center.
Proceeds will support Parker C., a seventh-grader in Rosemount recently diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and the CapStrong Corporation, named for Rosemount High School student Cap George, who died of brain cancer in March 2020. The CapStrong Corporation awards scholarships and makes contributions to local organizations. The event is part of Hockey Fights Cancer, a charitable initiative of the National Hockey League and NHL Players Association.
A junior varsity boys game between Rosemount and Lakeville North starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Those schools’ junior varsity girls teams will play at noon, followed by the Rosemount vs. Lakeville North varsity girls at 2 p.m. and the varsity boys at 4:30. The final game is the St. John’s University men’s team against Lawrence University at 7:30.
Two Lakeville natives, Cory Checco and Ryan Williams, play for Lawrence. The St. John’s roster includes former Rosemount High players Mason Campbell and Jackson Sabo, and Lakeville natives Zach Enebak, Henry Enebak and Jack Olsen.
Information about donating and purchasing merchandise is available at the Rosemount Area Hockey Association website, rosemounthockey.org.
