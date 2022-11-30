Four high school hockey games and one college game will be part of the Face Off Against Cancer fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rosemount Community Center.

Proceeds will support Parker C., a seventh-grader in Rosemount recently diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and the CapStrong Corporation, named for Rosemount High School student Cap George, who died of brain cancer in March 2020. The CapStrong Corporation awards scholarships and makes contributions to local organizations. The event is part of Hockey Fights Cancer, a charitable initiative of the National Hockey League and NHL Players Association.

