19-point run seals victory over Eden Prairie
As Eastview and Eden Prairie traded the lead back and forth in a closely contested first half, Lightning coach Paul Goetz turned to his bench with a prediction.
“I just mentioned to our coaching staff we were due for one of our little runs,” he said.
Goetz was right, except about the “little” part. The Lightning went on a gigantic run, scoring 19 consecutive points and all but settling the Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal game before halftime. Eastview went on to win 67-51 on Tuesday at the Target Center, earning a chance to play No. 1-ranked Park Center in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena. The Eastview-Park Center winner faces defending champion Wayzata or Cretin-Derham Hall in the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday, also at Williams Arena.
“That’s kind of how our team goes,” Goetz said. “We have these little runs, and sure enough we went on one heck of a run. It changed the complexion of the game.”
Eden Prairie took a 20-19 lead with 6 minutes, 36 seconds remaining, then was buried by an avalanche of Eastview three pointers. The Lightning (23-6) made five three-pointers during the 19-0 run, three by senior wing Kayser Hassan and two by junior guard Dylan Omweno.
Hassan seemed to know it was coming.
“I came around in shootaround this morning and felt really, really good about my shot,” said Hassan, a first-year varsity player. “Every single time I shot the ball I felt really, really confident. I haven’t been shooting the ball the way I wanted to this year, but this is the perfect time to start feeling really good about it.”
Hassan scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half. Omweno finished with 14, and senior forward Jamal Ambrose led the Lightning in points (20), rebounds (nine) and blocks (two).
Eastview defeated Eden Prairie 91-78 in early December but knew the rematch wouldn’t be easy. The Eagles (19-11) beat South Suburban Conference champion Shakopee decisively in the Section 2 final, and Shakopee owned two regular-season victories over Eastview.
Power forward Chiddi Obiazor gives Eden Prairie a low-post scoring threat, and the Eagles surround him with several good perimeter shooters.
“That poses a problem because you want to help on a good big guy but you can’t leave open shooters,” Goetz said. “We played the big guy one-on-one and kind of picked our poison.”
“We had to close out really hard (on the perimeter players) because they’re volume shooters and shoot really well,” senior guard Kenji Scales said. “Chiddi, we knew we had to front him because he’s just too big. Dude is just a beast. We had to be locked in defensively to win this game.”
Eastview last played in the state tournament in 2019, and Scales, then a freshman reserve guard, was the only current player on that roster. Goetz said he was hoping that playing Shakopee, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount in the South Suburban Conference would give the Lightning the big-game experience needed to play well at state.
Hassan said he was “super-scared” after walking out on the Target Center court for the first time. But he adjusted quickly and when he got on a roll, his teammates followed his lead.
Asked if he was concerned about the lack of state tournament experience, Scales said “I thought we’d be fine, and this game showed that we were. Kayser did a great job stepping up. Dylan did a great job stepping up. That was something I wasn’t nervous about.”
