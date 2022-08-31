Expectations heightened for Lightning football

Talent, depth appear to be on upswing
Eastview last had a winning football record in 2018, but with a couple of classes of strong athletes coming through the pipeline and a schedule that appears favorable, change could be in the air.
“We’re looking to flip the record,” senior wide receiver Ruhan Jordan said. “Last year we were 3-5 (in the regular season). I think we can be at least 5-3 this year.”
The Lightning’s optimism centers on a group of returning players who saw time on varsity as sophomores and juniors. Several will be on the defense and others will man the offensive skill positions.
“A lot of guys in the skill group are coming up from JV,” Jordan said. “I wanted to see what they’d be like when we went to our scrimmage (at Prior Lake on Aug. 27). They didn’t come in scared whatsoever. They took everything head-on. I think that mindset is going to be perfect.”
Head coach Kelly Sherwin said this may be the most athletic team the Lightning have had in several years. Eastview scrimmaged Farmington, Prior Lake and Owatonna last weekend and Sherwin said the coaches were encouraged by what they saw.
“No. 1, you want to be physical,” he said. “The teams we played against are physical football teams, and we thought we were able to stand toe to toe with them. So we felt good about that.”
The Lightning have made some strategy changes, which Sherwin described as trying to simplify things for the players so they can react and not be hesitant. But they expect to have one thing that brings to mind some of the Eastview teams that had deep playoff runs – a workhorse running back.
That’ll be Damon Green, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior. He saw some playing time behind a senior starter last year, but this year will have the ball in his hands a lot.
“He’s going to be one of the better running backs in the state,” senior offensive lineman Alex Baccoli predicted. “Now that we’ve installed a zone (blocking) offense, it will allow him to see gaps that normally aren’t supposed to be there. With his vision and IQ, he can hit those gaps. I don’t want to say we’ve built the whole offense around him, but we’ve installed parts of the offense around him.”
Junior Grayson Osberg and senior Ezra Formaneck are quarterbacks. Formaneck got some varsity snaps under center last year, but the coaches are leaning toward starting Osberg at quarterback and using Formaneck – a three-sport athlete who has wrestled in the state tournament and is considered a Division I baseball prospect – to create matchup problems on both sides of the line.
“Ezra’s going to start at inside (line) backer but you’ll also see him in multiple spots offensively,” Sherwin said. “We look at Grayson as a playmaker at quarterback and Ezra as a playmaker in the backfield or at wide receiver or as a linebacker.”
Senior Hunter Heruth and junior Marcus Mayes are returning wide receivers. Nick Brandt, a 205-pound junior, plays tight end.
Baccoli is the only returning offensive line starter, but several others saw part-time duty there. Landon O’Neil, a junior who played mostly on defense last year, is expected to start at offensive tackle.
In the scrimmages, “I thought (the new linemen) fired off the ball and knew what they were doing,” Baccoli said. “I thought I was going to have to tell them what to do, but I don’t think I had to do that once.”
Eastview has several returning linebackers, including juniors Cooper DeSutter and Eli Judson, and senior Peyton Bishop. Senior Elias Batala returns in the defensive backfield. The Lightning also have a punter with field position-changing potential in senior Caleb McGrath, who has committed to the University of Minnesota.
Eastview’s schedule is challenging, starting with traditional rival Lakeville North followed by Woodbury, which reached the 2021 Class 6A quarterfinals. But it does not include other Class 6A heavyweights such as Lakeville South, Maple Grove, Eden Prairie or Wayzata, leading to hope for a winning record.
“Battling each other, being around each other, will make us ready for how fast it’s going to be on Friday nights,” Jordan said.
Lightning football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 1 (Thur.): Lakeville North
Sept. 9: at Woodbury
Sept. 15 (Thur.): Park of Cottage Grove
Sept. 23: at White Bear Lake
Sept. 30: Eagan
Oct. 7: Burnsville
Oct. 14: at East Ridge
Oct. 19 (Wed.): at Edina
