Expectations heightened for Lightning football

Eastview football players practice in preparation for their season opener against Lakeville North at home at 7 p.m. Thursday.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Talent, depth appear to be on upswing

Eastview last had a winning football record in 2018, but with a couple of classes of strong athletes coming through the pipeline and a schedule that appears favorable, change could be in the air.

