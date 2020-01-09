Eastview Athletic Association (EVAA) announced Tuesday it will use Hope Fieldhouse in Rosemount for a number of youth sporting events, mainly basketball and soccer.
Construction has started for Hope Fieldhouse, which will be adjacent to Community of Hope Church, with the facility scheduled to open in the fall of 2020. The facility will have four hardwood basketball courts as well as a walking track and fitness center that will be open to members of the community.
“We immediately recognized the value of the facility to our communities,” said EVAA basketball board president Ben Goodman. “This is a great opportunity to support and grow our neighboring communities.
EVAA plans to hold three basketball tournaments yearly at Hope Fieldhouse. It will also have access to the track, which can be used by all EVAA programs. Use of the fitness center will be offered to EVAA families at a discount. Hope Fieldhouse will also be home to the Dakota United Hawks adapted sports programs.
“Having access to this facility will allow our athletes and their parents a resource that is much closer to their homes,” said EVAA president Marc Dannecker. “Like most communities, Apple Valley is limited in their available courts and fields, and our soccer and basketball programs are growing.”
“The partnership with EVAA has been easy and natural from the start. We look forward to partnering with them for many years to come to ensure our youth athletes have the opportunities they deserve,” said Dan Corley, Hope Fieldhouse executive director.
