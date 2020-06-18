‘Racing Against Racism’ program will be part of opening night
Elko Speedway will open its 2020 racing season Saturday, July 4, with a special event called “Racing Against Racism,” and plans are to admit spectators.
In addition to the stock car racing program, fireworks and live entertainment, there will be a discussion of race in society, and in the sport. “At this crossroads in our society, we can choose to either ignore issues or address them,” Elko Speedway owner Tom Ryan said in a news release. “Elko Speedway, in a small way, will take advantage of this opportunity to address these issues.”
The speedway’s racing season typically begins in May but has been suspended because of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders related to COVID-19. Elko Speedway’s adjacent drive-in theater has been open. The drive-in will be one of more than 300 outdoor venues nationwide to broadcast a Garth Brooks concert Saturday, June 27.
Speakers and events for the “Racing Against Racism” program will be announced later. Tickets for the July 4 races will go on sale June 30. Spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. July 4, with racing starting at 6 p.m.
It’s not known yet how many spectators will be allowed, although Ryan noted that tracks in Wisconsin already have begun operating.
“We have a seating capacity for 6,000 spectators, and we’re an outdoor venue,” Ryan said. “We can easily accommodate and manage a large crowd with proper social distancing.”
Ryan said Elko Speedway has implemented policies intended to ensure the safety of employees, spectators, drivers and crews.
