Elko’s run ends at state baseball tourney

Cold Spring belts 17 hits in second-round victory
Elko looked forward to a run at the Class B men’s baseball championship, but 17 Cold Spring hits and four Elko errors combined to end the Express’ season Saturday afternoon.
Cold Spring broke a tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-5 victory in the second round of the state tournament at Tahpah Park in Shakopee. Elko, making its third appearance in the state tourney in four years and 17th overall, finished 15-6.
The Springers’ second-round victory sent them to the double-elimination phase of the Class B tournament, where on Sunday they lost to the Moorhead Brewers 6-5. Chanhassen, which has won the last two state championships, defeated Miesville 2-1 in the other winners’ bracket game. Those four teams resume the tournament Friday, Sept. 4, with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, also in Shakopee.
Express cleanup hitter T.J. Evanson went 5-for-5, including a double, against Cold Spring and drove in three runs. Elko, however, couldn’t recover from a fourth inning that saw the Springers chase starting pitcher Grant Gunderson. Nick Dorfman finished the game on the mound for Elko.
Designated hitter Jason Grimm had two hits and two RBI for Elko, and infielder Mitch Frederick scored twice. Gunderson allowed five hits and four earned runs. Dorfman allowed three earned runs and struck out six in the final six innings.
Outfielder Dylan Thomas, who was 1-for-3 on Saturday, led the Express with a .471 average and .542 on-base percentage. Evanson raised his batting average to .397 in Saturday’s game; he led Elko in homers (10) and RBI (33).
Starting pitcher Brady Bean was 4-2 with a 4.09 earned-run average and pitched 50 2/3 innings. Gunderson was 4-1 and was second on the team in innings with 28 2/3. Thomas, who’s the Express’ closer, was 3-0 with six saves and did not allow a run in 13 2/3 innings.
Class C
The St. Patrick Irish are one of 16 teams still playing for the state Class C championship. Former Lakeville North High School player Zach Seurer was the winning pitcher as the Irish defeated the Rochester Roadrunners 10-1 in the second round last Saturday.
Seurer pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and one run. He struck out five. Phillip Garcia of Apple Valley pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit.
Lakeville North alumnus Kyle Rhodus, the Irish’s center fielder, scored two runs and drove in two.
St. Patrick plays Carver in the round of 16 at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, in Milroy. The single-elimination tournament continues through Labor Day weekend, with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, in Springfield.
