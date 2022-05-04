Eastview remains in crowded race for SSC baseball lead
Eastview likes its chances whenever it can send T.J. Egan to the mound.
The senior left-hander has been the key to the baseball team’s 5-2 start. The Lightning are 4-0 when Egan pitches, and he extended his shutout streak to 17 innings by working the first six in Eastview’s 7-0 victory over Apple Valley on Monday afternoon.
Some pitchers can succeed in high school on pure power, by blowing the fastball past hitters repeatedly. Lightning coach Tom Strey said there’s more to Egan than that. The University of Minnesota noticed too, offering him a spot on their roster beginning next season.
“The slider is a plus pitch for him,” Strey said. “His changeup is really good. Then he mixes in a curveball and his fastball is above average as well. When you have four pitches at the high school level and you’re coming from the left side, it’s really tough to hit. He’s really good about knowing how to pitch, too.”
In 22 innings over four starts Egan has allowed three runs on 10 hits and has struck out 50.
He gave Apple Valley (0-8) fits, allowing three hits and walking three while striking out 11. The Eagles got runners to second base in three of Egan’s six innings, but none past second.
Junior pitcher Ezra Formaneck, also a Division I candidate, earned saves in Egan’s first three starts. Nate Getman worked a scoreless seventh inning against Apple Valley.
Unpredictable April weather has caused numerous postponements, leaving South Suburban Conference teams scrambling to reschedule games before section playoffs start on or around Memorial Day. Eastview opponents thus far have seen a large dose of Egan and Formaneck.
“We have two just outstanding pitchers, and when you’re playing only one or two times a week, they’re pitching a lot,” Strey said. “We’re going to need some pitching depth going forward, and we’re excited to see what our other guys can do.”
Eastview had a five-run fourth inning against Apple Valley, highlighted by six consecutive hits. Doubles by Dahltyn Virnig and Formaneck drove in runs, as did singles by Joshua Schaefer, Benjy VandeBerg and Egan. Virnig had three of Eastview’s 14 hits, with Formaneck, VandeBerg, Nick Brandt and Cooper DeSutter getting two each.
Apple Valley had two runners on base with no outs in the second inning before Egan struck out the next three hitters. Parker Behling, a junior, had the Eagles’ only extra-base hit, a two-out double in the third inning.
Brandon Gentz pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for Apple Valley, allowing four runs.
South Suburban teams have played about half of their conference schedules. Defending state Class 4A champion Farmington (6-2) has the best winning percentage, followed closely by Eastview (5-2) and Lakeville North (7-3). Eastview split two games with Farmington and lost to North 5-4 last week.
After Monday’s games, seven teams in the South Suburban were .500 or better in conference play, a fact Strey said did not surprise him. “Everybody’s pretty good. The conference is pretty well balanced,” he said. “Nobody has really separated themselves, and I don’t see that happening. There are anywhere from five to seven teams that could take it.”
Varsity veterans such as Virnig and Egan have held down key spots in the batting order, but the Lightning are getting contributions from elsewhere.
“A few have definitely stepped up. We started three sophomores (against Apple Valley),” Strey said. “Cooper DeSutter, our left fielder, has been really hitting the ball well the last few games. We have some other guys who have been pretty consistent so far.”
The Lightning are hoping the consistency will carry over to the defense, which hasn’t always been busy.
“We’ve been a little concerned about our defense. When we have T.J. and Ezra pitching, there’s not a lot of balls in play,” Strey said. “As the bats are warming up and some of our other pitchers are throwing, there will be more balls in play, so defense is what we’ve been working on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.