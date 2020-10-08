Season opener is exciting, mysterious for Lightning

Eastview plays host to East Ridge on Friday night
If there’s a team that would have benefited from a normal football off-season, it’s Eastview.
The Lightning had a senior-dominated team in 2019 but enter 2020 with relatively few returning players. With less preparation time and no preseason scrimmage, they go into Friday’s home opener against East Ridge (7 p.m.) optimistic but a little uncertain about what’s going to happen.
Every player who starts on defense for Eastview will be doing so for the first time. “I think the first thing you look for is leadership. Who’s going to step up when things go bad?” coach Kelly Sherwin said. “We have to find a way, and the other thing that’s difficult is we don’t know what we do well on either side of the ball because we’ve never done it.
“It will be interesting, but I like our guys. I think they work hard. We’ll find some difference-makers.”
The Lightning have 12 seniors who played on last year’s 3-6 team, but the actual number of 12th-graders on the roster is about double that because of athletes who were ready to pitch in and help. That includes a trio of players from the basketball program – Jackson Purcell, Zach Spann and Grayson Stalboerger.
The new seniors have athletic ability but need to be brought up to speed because they haven’t played football in a while.
“I’m close with those new guys,” said Connor Wiberg, who will be the Lightning quarterback this season. “They can always ask me questions. I’m a guy who has played their position. I try to make them feel as comfortable as possible.”
Wiberg and returning lineman Kellen Stewart said Eastview has the potential for a strong running game.
“Our O-line is ready to go. We’re ready for a run-heavy offense if that’s what we need to do,” said Stewart, a senior. “We’re not afraid to go out and hit them first.”
Eastview graduated 1,000-yard rusher Quintcy Suggs, who is at the University of St. Thomas, and could try to replace him with a number of ball carriers, including the quarterback.
Wiberg didn’t play quarterback full-time last year but said he’s been told to prepare to run with the ball.
“Coach Sherwin told me in the off-season, ‘You’re going to run the ball just as much as our running backs,’ ” Wiberg said. “I’m mentally preparing to run the ball 10 to 15 times a game in a position that has been pretty pass-heavy.”
Mental preparation is key for Eastview, especially because players have had to do a lot of it on their own because large-group meetings haven’t always been possible in the COVID-19 era.
“The off-field stuff is the biggest change, I think,” Sherwin said. “Not being able to get the whole group together in the room to do announcements, talk about character and leadership, the things we’ve always done. Film is different. We can’t get big groups in for film sessions. Everything’s a little slower. It’s kind of like distance learning. You have to slow things down, pare things down a little bit. It’s been a challenge.
“As we go through the season it’ll get better as we get more experienced, and I think the kids will start to understand some of those things better.”
Stewart said the players spent extra time studying on their own when they couldn’t meet on their own. It wasn’t always easy given the uncertainty over when – or if – the season would take place.
“The general attitude was control what you can control and do your best in everything you do,” Stewart said. “We can’t control the politics. We just control what we do on the field and how we do it. So our approach was, get as good as you can and build up for when the season does come.”
The Lightning will find out if it works starting Friday. The goal, at least starting out, is simple.
“The No. 1 goal is to stay healthy,” Wiberg said. “Coach Sherwin talks about it all the time – with COVID going on, we need to stay safe and stay healthy to ensure we can have a season that was gifted back to us.”
