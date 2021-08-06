Both teams are 1-2 in pool play
Teams from Rosemount and Eastview concluded the American Legion baseball season with appearances at the state tournament last week in St. Cloud.
The two Dakota County teams were 1-2 in pool play and did not advance to the single-elimination stage of the tournament that determines the state champion. Osseo defeated Hopkins 16-6 in five innings in the championship game Sunday afternoon; both teams advance to the Central Plains Regional that starts Wednesday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Rosemount Blue (21-6) lost to Grand Rapids 11-0 in its first pool play game July 22, then defeated St. Cloud Chutes 7-4 later in the day. Rosemount needed a victory over Tri-City Red on July 23 to advance to the single-elimination playoffs but lost 5-0.
Grand Rapids broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth inning of the pool-play opener. Rosemount was held to two hits, singles by Quintin Gonzalez and Zach Sweitzer. Connor Hartley pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for Rosemount Blue.
A four-run fifth inning was decisive for Rosemount in its second-round victory over St. Cloud Chutes, the tournament’s host team. Jacob Back’s two-run triple was the key hit in the rally. Rosemount’s other runs in the inning scored on an error and sacrifice fly.
Hartley and Will Harder each were 3-for-4 in the victory. Hartley and Back drove in two runs each, and Back also scored twice. Luke Ostien pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out four.
Rosemount was held to singles by Back and Logen Mack in Friday’s loss to Tri-City Red. Jun Moeller pitched the first five innings and Ryan Roszak the final two.
The Eastview Thunder finished 20-8 after completing pool play at the state tournament. The Thunder pounded out 15 hits in its opener, a 14-4 victory over Blaine-Ham Lake on July 22. Austin Field, Isaiah Heimer and Benjy VandeBerg each had three hits, and Brady Steenson and Aaron Lagios had two hits each. Braden Marks, Bryan Lugo and Jayden Burr all saw time on the mound in the victory.
Eastview put itself in good position to advance to the playoff bracket, but losses in the final two pool-play games ended those hopes. Moorhead defeated the Thunder 3-2 in nine innings in the second round, and a 6-3 loss to Foley on July 23 ended Eastview’s tournament.
Rosemount and Eastview advanced to the state tournament by winning Sub-State tourneys. For Eastview, it was the fifth consecutive Sub-State title.
Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, were eligible for Senior American Legion baseball this summer. High school graduates previously on a Legion team roster also were eligible to play provided they met the age requirement.
The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, but Minnesota American Legion officials reported a record number of more than 370 teams participating in 2021.
The 2022 state American Legion tournament comes to Dakota County, with the Burnsville Cobras serving as host at Alimagnet Park.
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at Mike.Shaughnessy@apgecm.com.
