Tom Strey won 300-plus games, one state title as baseball coach
Ann Strey’s 35-year perfect record of attending all of her husband’s baseball games ended late in the 2022 season when she attended a wedding out of town.
Tom Strey stayed behind to coach the Eastview High School varsity. They’ll have more flexibility in their schedules to travel together now that both have retired – Ann taught English at Eastview and Tom taught math. The Streys’ retirements also end Tom’s 22-year run as the Lightning’s baseball coach.
Eastview won the Class 3A state championship in 2012. Strey also coached the Lightning to two South Suburban Conference championships and two section championships. His teams have earned the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-State Gold Award every year since 2013. He also had the chance to coach his two sons, Patrick and Paul, on the Eastview varsity.
Satisfied that he had accomplished just about everything he could as a high school baseball coach, Strey decided he was ready to move on.
“For me, it’s just time,” he said. “My wife is also retiring and we want to have time for things like travel and volunteering.”
Tom Strey will continue to be associated with Eastview athletics, however.
“I used to coach in the football program, although I haven’t the last few years,” he said. “Kelly (Sherwin, head football coach) offered me a job and I accepted. I’ll coach at the ninth-grade level this fall.”
What he won’t be involved in is choosing his successor as head baseball coach. Strey wants to avoid a conflict of interest (his son Pat is an assistant coach with the Lightning) and he said he would like the new coach, whoever it is, to start with a clean slate.
The Eastview baseball program was entering its fourth season when Strey took over for J.D. Bickle, the Lightning’s first coach. Strey had been at Apple Valley the previous 13 years, working for Eagles baseball coach Glenn LaChapelle. He was interested in running his own program and wanted to coach in the Eastview attendance area, where he lived.
The Eastview coaches sought to build a program in which the community would be invested.
“I came from Austin, Minnesota, which was a very good baseball community,” Strey said, “and we wanted that same kind of community feeling here. I wanted to stay long-term and Mark Groebner, my assistant coach, was here from Day 1.”
The Lightning varsity, drawing from a large talent pool in Apple Valley and Eagan, became competitive quickly. They reached the section final by Bickle’s third season and remained competitive when Strey took over. When the South Suburban Conference started operation in the 2010-11 school year, Eastview regularly contended for the baseball championship.
In 2012, the Lightning made another run at a section championship. Eastview started the season ranked fifth in Class 3A (baseball has since expanded to four classes), but defending state champion Burnsville was the favorite in Section 3. The Blaze, however, didn’t reach the final; Eastview and Eagan played for the section championship, with Eastview winning 5-1 as Patrick Strey pitched six innings and hit a three-run homer.
Eastview did not have a player named to the state high school all-star series in 2012 but achieved success with a group effort. The Lightning also had one of the best pitching performances in state tournament history by Evan DeCovich, who had two victories and a save. He pitched a two-hitter on two days’ rest in a 1-0 victory over Bemidji in the state championship game. The baseball team was the second boys team at Eastview to win a state title following the lacrosse team, which accomplished the feat a few days earlier.
“There have been a lot of highlights, and that’s one of the biggest,” Tom Strey said. “A lot of people were involved. The kids were talented and dedicated. We had players’ dads who were youth coaches. We started our own (American) Legion program so more of our kids could play at that level. And we had great support from the administration, especially (activities director) Matt Percival.”
Many of the players were in more than one sport, which Strey said he tried to encourage even as specialization became routine.
“It’s been more of a challenge to have multi-sport athletes, but we still have kids who play more than one,” he said.
The Eastview head coaches, many of whom were assistant coaches in other sports, were on board with the idea of multi-sport athletes.
“We promoted that, and I thought we worked well together and supported each other,” Strey said.
Even as Eastview sought to have athletes experience multiple sports, college baseball coaches identified the Eastview area as a place to look for prospects. Strey said he doesn’t know how many Lightning alumni went on to college baseball but believes it’s more than 100.
Strey won his 300th game in the 2021 season, a milestone that points to success and longevity. But, he was quick to note, he had help.
“A lot of good kids have played here,” he said. “A lot of families were heavily involved. For a coach, Eastview was a good place to be.”
Eastview coaching changes
In addition to filling the baseball vacancy, Eastview will have new head coaches in several other sports in the 2022-23 school year.
Taylor Varghese, a 2010 Eastview High graduate who was a captain and four-year letter-winner for the dance team, was hired recently as the program’s head coach. She replaces Jenny Raiche, whose teams won 20 jazz and high kick state championships over a 20-year career.
Longtime Eastview assistant wrestling coach Nick Fornicoia will become the program’s head coach in 2022-23. He helped start the Eastview program in the late 1990s and, other than a season as Lakeville South’s head coach in 2017-18, has been with the Lightning ever since. He’s a former state assistant coach of the year.
Kurt Habeck, who until now was the only head wrestling coach Eastview had, will remain with the program as an assistant in addition to retaining his administrative duties at the high school.
