Eastview's wrestling team ran its dual-meet record to 7-0 with three victories in a quadrangular meet Dec. 19 at home.
The Lightning won convincingly over Roseville (57-15) and Tartan (57-18), then defeated Osseo 40-33 in their final match of the evening.
Chris Schleicher (132 pounds), Roman Gilbert (138), Mason Enderlein (152) and Nathan Langer (170) were 3-0 in the quadrangular for Eastview. Schleicher holds a 7-0 record this season. Enderlein is 9-1 and Gilbert is 8-3. Drew Bergstedt, who wrestles at 126, is 9-2.
The Lightning’s undefeated record includes a 37-28 victory over crosstown rival Apple Valley in Eastview’s only South Suburban Conference match so far this season. Eastview will wrestle in the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Friday and Saturday.
