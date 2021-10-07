Eastview takes the swimming nail-biter

Lakeville North falls 93-92 in SSC dual
Lakeville North’s girls swimming and diving team lost to Eastview 93-92 on Sept. 30 at Kenwood Trail Middle School, falling to 3-2 in South Suburban Conference dual meets.
The Panthers started strong with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Payton Warns, Izzy Satterlee and McKenna and Payton Hultgren cruised to nearly a seven-second victory over the closest Eastview team, winning in 1 minute, 54.78 seconds. Eastview chipped away at North’s early lead with the individual events, but the Panthers held on with wins by Satterlee in the 200 individual medley (2:17.03), Payton Hultgren in the 50 freestyle (25.70), and a 1-2 punch by Satterlee and Payton Hultgren in the 100 freestyle.
North had the momentum after another victory in the 200 freestyle relay, but lost a close race in the 100 backstroke when Eastview’s Hannah Dubbe stretched to the finish ahead of McKenna Hultgren, taking six individual points from North by .03 seconds with a time of 1:02.91. Eastview repeated with another victory in the 100 breaststroke. The Lightning’s Rachel Smith won in 1:14.25 over North’s Leah Loftus (1:14.57), setting the stage for the final race.
“Two weeks in a row it came down to the last relay (400 freestyle), which once again provided an exciting finish,” Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said. “(Our) girls gave it their best, but Eastview swam great and got the win.”
Eastview’s winning time in the 400 freestyle relay was 3:47.04.
Schneider singled out North’s Kayla Anderson for her performance. “Kayla had a great meet against Eastview. She tied her lifetime best 50 breast split in the medley relay, had her lifetime best in the 100 fly and had a lifetime best in the 100 breast,” said Schneider. “It was a very special meet for her.”
Anderson’s breaststroke time would have been fast enough for a sixth-place finish on the varsity board, and her 50 breaststroke split of 38.12 was the fastest of any of the junior varsity relay squads.
Cougars’ rising stars
Lakeville South fell to Eagan 98-80 on Sept. 30, but head coaches Tim Mitchell and Madison McBride continue to see progress from their younger athletes.
Some talented sophomores are a key part of the Cougars’ future. They include Daphne Fox, who finished second in diving in the Eagan meet with 227.70 points. Kelsey Jorgensen was third in the 50 freestyle (27.82). Bree Biehn powered to third in the 100 butterfly (1:09.54) and Kayla Gross had the third-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.01). Maren Germann, Annisa Nguyen, Kylie Page, Jane Stiers and Sophi Squibb also are sophomores contributing to the varsity and junior varsity squads.
South eighth-grader Ana Clemon finished second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle. Clemon is typically a sprint specialist but showcased her diversity in the distance freestyles. Senior Anna Olson added the third-fastest time in the 100 backstroke.
The Cougar JV team decisively won its meet 100-74. Lakeville South won all three relays and senior Felicia Hermann added first in the 200 freestyle.
Ninth-grader Quinn Weaver won diving with 118.60, a score that would have been high enough for a sixth-place finish on varsity. Ninth-grader Megan Wiltjer took the 100 freestyle and senior captain Maddy Rateliff won the 500 freestyle. Senior Sophie Fox added a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke.
Senior Hailey Johnson dropped two seconds in the 50 freestyle for a lifetime best, McBride said.
The Cougars host Farmington at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Kenwood Trail, while the Panthers travel to Prior Lake to square off against an undefeated Lakers team.
North vs. South
Lakeville North defeated Lakeville South 97-84 in a South Suburban Conference dual meet Tuesday at Kenwood Trail Middle School. Check back later for details and photos from the meet.
