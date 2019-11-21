Dougan earns two Class AA runner-up medals
It took some encouraging words from teammates and coaches to get Claudia Dougan to stick with swimming beyond seventh grade.
As a senior in 2019, she considered it her obligation to offer some of the same positive reinforcement to younger teammates. Dougan said she views that as her most important contribution to Eastview girls swimming and diving, even though she also will graduate as a two-time state runner-up.
“I just wanted us to bond. This year it was a big deal for us to be up off the blocks cheering for everybody,” said Dougan, who finished second in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races at the Class AA finals Saturday. “I almost quit in seventh grade. The reason I didn’t was because I joined a team with tons of positive attitudes. The coaches were super-supportive. After being around all of that I just said, ‘I can’t quit. I have so much potential ahead of me I have to stick with it.’ ”
She did stick with it, and the result was multiple state meet medals. Dougan was third in the 100 and 200 freestyle races at the 2018 state meet and was second in both on Saturday. She also helped Eastview get on the awards stand in the 400 freestyle relay, where Sydney Davids, Julia Stephenson, Meredith Nord and Dougan placed fifth.
Eastview also tied Minneapolis Southwest for ninth in the team standings with 86 points. It was the highest finish for a South Suburban Conference team and the best finish for Eastview in Dougan’s time with the program.
Lake Conference teams have dominated the Class AA finals recently. Edina won the team championship for the fourth consecutive year, and Lake schools Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Wayzata were second through fourth. The Lightning considered their top-10 to be a strong finish.
“It’s the best finish we’ve had in a long time, so we’re very happy,” Dougan said.
Dougan had the fastest 200 freestyle time in Friday’s Class AA preliminaries at the University of Minnesota. Saturday, she dropped another half-second, finishing in an All-America consideration time of 1 minute, 49.53 seconds. Robbinsdale Armstrong senior Sierra Smith won the race in 1:48.28, cutting two seconds from her preliminary time.
Smith doubled up in the 100 freestyle, taking first in 50.29 with Dougan second in 50.73.
Both times in the finals were Dougan’s career bests.
“I had some time goals,” Dougan said. “I wanted to break 1:50 in the 200. That was a big deal to me. In the 100 I just wanted to drop time. I wasn’t too concerned about places. I just wanted to have fun my senior year and I did, so I’m happy with that.”
It helped to have experience competing at state because the Class AA meet is “nothing like the regular season,” Dougan said. “Everyone at this meet is fast. The energy here just gets you hyped up. That’s the main reason people drop time.”
Chances are Dougan and Smith haven’t seen the last of each other because both plan to swim at universities in the Big 12 Conference, Dougan at Kansas and Smith at Missouri. Dougan said she likely will swim the 100 and 200 freestyles in college and possibly add the 50.
Asked how she settled on Kansas, Dougan said “I’m big on team bonding. When I visited there the coaches and team were like a family, and there’s nothing better than that.”
Davids, Stephenson, Nord and Dougan swam the 400 freestyle relay final in 3:32.31, within one hundredth of a second from matching their preliminary time.
Davids, Stephenson, Nord and Sophia Schwie were 12th in the 200 medley relay in 1:50.61. Davids, a sophomore, also medaled in an individual event, placing fifth in the 100 backstroke in 55.41, an All-America consideration time.
In addition to their top 10 at state, the Lightning had a winning record (6-3) in South Suburban Conference dual meets and finished third in the Section 3AA meet. Dougan said keeping everybody engaged was the key to a successful season.
“In an individualized sport, it’s hard to be positive all the time if you don’t get the best times,” she said. “It was important for the captains to pump people up after their races, even if they weren’t happy about them.”
