Aaron Fulton, whose hockey experience ranges from coaching youth teams to scouting potential Junior A players, has been named Eastview High School boys hockey coach.
He will be the third head coach in program history, succeeding Mike Gibbons, who coached the Lightning from 1997 to 2007, and Drey Bradley, who coached the team the last 13 seasons before announcing his retirement in March.
For the last seven years Fulton was head coach of the Centennial Bantam AA team. His teams appeared in two Minnesota Hockey state tournaments and won three state VFW championships. Additionally, he coaches teams in the Minnesota Hockey High Performance Program and is coach of the Minnesota Blades 15U Fall Tier I team. Fulton also is a scout for the Junior A Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League.
Fulton was a three-sport athlete at Champlin Park High School, earning two letters each in football, hockey and baseball. He was all-conference in all three sports as a senior. He studied sports management at St. Cloud State University, graduating in 2006. Fulton lives in Blaine with his wife and three children.
His coaching career started in St. Cloud, where he spent four years coaching Bantam teams. Fulton also coached Bantam A teams in Mounds View for three years, then spent two seasons as the Mounds View High School boys varsity assistant.
“I could not be more humbled and honored to become a part of the Eastview family,” Fulton said in a news release from Eastview High School. “Hockey has been such a big and influential part of my life, as well as my family’s, and the game has taught me many valuable life lessons along the way. I’m fortunate to be able to continue to give back to the game I love and be able to pass on some of these life lessons to the boys in the Eastview hockey program.”
Said Eastview assistant principal Matt Percival: “What stuck out about Aaron was his leadership experience and communication strategies around developing relationships with each student-athlete in the high school program as well as the youth community.”
Fulton takes over a team that was 13-12-1 last season but will graduate its top seven scorers and starting goalie. The school is planning a virtual meet and greet for Fulton and Eastview hockey families, with the date and time to be announced.
