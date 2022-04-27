Egan, Formaneck pitch Lightning to first place
Going into this week’s play, Eastview is the only South Suburban Conference baseball team that was undefeated. But now the hard work begins.
Because of numerous weather-related postponements, the Lightning had played only three games. Starting Wednesday – and weather permitting, of course – they were scheduled for five games in four days, including an unusual doubleheader Saturday. The stretch started Wednesday (after this edition went to press) at Rosemount, second in the SSC with a 4-1 record.
Defending Class 4A champion Farmington visits Eastview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a game at 7 p.m. Friday against Lakeville North at Fredrickson Field in Elko. Saturday, the Lightning play host to Shakopee in an SSC game at 10 a.m. About the time Shakopee’s bus leaves the Eastview High School campus another bus carrying Prior Lake’s players should arrive, and the Lightning will face the Lakers at 2 p.m.
The pitching of T.J. Egan and Ezra Formaneck has been a big factor in two of Eastview’s first three games, including a 1-0, eight-inning victory over Lakeville South on April 21. Egan pitched the first five innings against South, allowing just two hits and striking out 12. Formaneck held Lakeville South hitless over the final three innings with five strikeouts and got the victory when Eastview pushed across the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.
Lakeville South’s Zak Endres held Eastview without a hit until the bottom of the seventh when Egan singled. But that didn’t lead to the Lightning run. Endres left the mound after the seventh inning, having thrown 98 pitches, and moved to right field. In the eighth, the first three Eastview batters walked. Leif Gloege Torp then scored on Dahltyn Virnig’s sacrifice fly.
The Lightning’s offense was much more active in their first two games. Benjy VandeBerg was 2-for-3 with four runs and three runs batted in as Eastview defeated Apple Valley 15-8 on April 13. Cooper DeSutter had two hits and three RBIs. Formaneck and Nick Brandt drove in two runs each.
Eastview defeated Farmington 7-4 in its season opener. Egan worked the first five innings on the mound and struck out 14. The Lightning broke a 3-3 tie with a four-run sixth inning. VandeBerg drove in two with a single, with the other runs scoring on an error and passed ball.
Baseball notes
• Rosemount won four in a row after dropping its opening game to Eagan. The Irish defeated Lakeville North 5-2 on Tuesday and allowed only eight runs in the four victories. The Irish played Eastview for first place in the South Suburban on Wednesday.
• Lakeville North (3-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh and one in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Farmington 6-5 on April 21. Brayden Manning had three hits for the Panthers, with Tanner Recchio and Ryan Joyner getting two hits each. Will Wareham drove in two runs.
The Panthers played a split Saturday doubleheader on April 23, defeating Shakopee 5-4 and losing to Burnsville 11-2.
• Farmington’s Zach Dohrmann pitched a five-hit shutout as the Tigers defeated Burnsville 8-0 on Tuesday. He walked one and struck out nine, throwing 96 pitches. The Tigers (3-2) broke open a close game in the sixth inning, scoring six runs. Matt Hinnenkamp, the Tigers’ catcher, drove in two runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.