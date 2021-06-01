SSC golf champions aim for Section 3 team title
If you see an Eastview golfer heading into the woods during a practice round, don’t assume it’s because she wants to commune with nature.
Anybody can practice from the middle of the fairway, but one thing that has set the Lightning girls apart this season is the ability to manage their games – including escaping difficult situations without a scorecard-wrecking big number.
If the Lightning want to look for trouble, they’ll find it at Valleywood, their home course in Apple Valley. It’s a tight, testy, wooded layout which, it turns out, helped the players develop games that travel well. Eastview won all three South Suburban Conference regular-season girls tournaments, earning its first conference championship in a decade.
Throw in victories in several invitational tournaments and coach Tamara Colucci’s hashtag, #bringittobunker, looks more realistic by the day. Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, the site of the Class 3A state tournament, is what she has in mind. To get there, the Lightning have to win the Class 3A, Section 3 championship scheduled June 4 and 7, also at Bunker Hills.
But any team trying to get to the state tournament will encounter adversity along the way – hence the practice sessions in the trees at Valleywood.
“Sometimes we’ll go into the trees on purpose and hit punch shots, or hit a bunch of approach shots off the dirt,” said junior captain Kennedy Brom. “Valleywood forces you to hit the ball straight and hit greens. It’s been to our advantage the course is so woodsy. It helps us work on those hard shots we need to score.”
Lakeville North and Rosemount had been the top teams in SSC girls golf in recent years. Eastview hoped to challenge them in 2020 but was not necessarily expecting to run the table in conference play.
“I was a little surprised we won all the tournaments,” senior captain Kate Young said. “I thought we’d be good but we did lose a lot of seniors from last year’s team, including Jaycee (Rhodes, now playing for St. Catherine University), who was one of the best players in the state. But since the season started we’ve been really consistent.”
Brom, Young, eighth-grader Lauryn Finley and sophomore Emma Lai have consistently posted Eastview’s top varsity scores. Finley’s addition to the varsity was key, as she has won a number of junior tournaments in Minnesota the past several summers. She finished eighth in the 2020 Minnesota Junior Girls PGA Championship, competing against a field that included a number of the state’s top high school players.
Colucci described Finley as a hard-working, level-headed player, and added there are a number of girls in the Eastview program with the same attributes.
“Last year we graduated some key seniors and we were heartbroken that the season didn’t happen (because of the pandemic),” the coach said. “The girls we have this year got a taste of what we could have had last year and worked really hard over the winter. They saw swing coaches, they were hitting balls and traveling to Arizona and Florida over the winter to practice. They’ve been committed.”
Eastview has played in a couple of non-conference events at Bunker Hills the last several weeks, winning both. Brom and Finley shot in the 70s both rounds. The Lightning took first in a 24-team tournament at Bunker Hills last week, shooting a team score of 318 with Brom (75) and Finley (76) leading the way.
“Bunker Hills is a longer course and we have girls who can hit it a long way,” Colucci said. “The greens are challenging, but every course has different greens and you have to know how to adjust. We work a lot on lag putts and distance control.”
Although the top four players have turned in most of the scores that counted on varsity, a number of other players haven’t been far behind. “Those four are really good leaders, and we have depth. We have four ninth-graders who are working hard and some good sophomores and juniors.”
Pre-COVID, Eastview has had as many as 66 girls out for golf, including a large developmental program. It’s down to about 40 this year, still a sizable number for the sport. The program also is host of a summer league at Valleywood one day a week.
Playing competitive golf is the most reliable way to improve, Colucci said. “We can work hard during the spring, but when it comes down to it they have to play tournaments in the summer, too,” she said.
Brom said the Lightning have a number of good ball-strikers, but they don’t neglect the short game. “Short game is what every team needs to do,” she said. “Our practices are about 80 percent short game. What’s helped us this year is we took our strength of being able to hit greens and combined that with our short-game work.”
Eastview is 15th in the Minnesota Golf Association all-class state high school rankings. Lakeville North is three spots higher, and Rosemount (22nd) and Lakeville South (31st) also are in the top 50. The Lightning’s Finley is ranked ninth individually and Brom is 32nd.
Simley, at No. 5, is the highest-ranked team in the Class 3A, Section 3 tournament. But the Spartans are expected to be without their best player, 2019 state Class 3A individual champion Isabella McCauley, who qualified to play in this week’s U.S. Women’s Open. Ninth-ranked East Ridge also is a contender in Section 3.
Colucci said the Lightning have tried to prepare for every possibility and now it’s just a matter of playing their game.
“I knew each of these girls are gifted golfers, but at the end of the day you have to go out and perform,” she said. “Each day, the girls brought what they were able to bring and did what they needed to do. They held up though some tough weather and difficult courses against some great teams. They did a great job of playing to their strengths.”
Brom said the Lightning haven’t thought much about results and instead focused on being grateful to play as a team again after the pandemic canceled the 2020 high school season.
“We just tried to make the best of it and work our tails off,” she said. “The expectations were there, for sure. But this was kind of like a redemption year.”
