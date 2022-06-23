Finley shoots 70 in second round for top-10 individual finish
Once again, Alexandria proved tough to catch at the state Class 3A girls golf tournament, but Eastview left with what it wanted.
Eastview finished third in the team competition last week at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, significant because the top three teams receive trophies, and the Lightning were looking to bring something back from the tournament other than souvenir bag tags.
“I think we played pretty well,” Eastview coach Tamara Colucci said. “Alexandria is a strong team. They had a nine-stroke lead after the first round. We still had a good chance for second place, and even though we didn’t get that we still won a trophy, which was one of our goals.”
Eastview finished fifth at state in 2021. This time, the Lightning shot 654 for the 36-hole event – 20 strokes lower than last year’s team score at state. They were 26 strokes behind Alexandria, which won its second consecutive Class 3A championship, and 10 behind runner-up Maple Grove. Eden Prairie and Edina, two teams that finished ahead of Eastview at the 2021 state tourney, were fourth and fifth this year.
Ninth-grader Lauryn Finley shot in the 70s both days of the state tournament to finish seventh individually. She was one of six players who shot 2-under-par 70 in the second round.
“Lauryn did a great job,” Colucci said. “She made more bogeys in the first round (when she shot 78) than she would have wanted, but she had five birdies in the second round and was tied for the best round of the day.”
Blaine junior Kathryn Van Arragon shot 65 in the first round and 70 in the second to finish at 9-under 135. She won her second state individual championship by two strokes. Finishing second and third were Isabella McCauley and Reese McCauley of Simley, who were co-medalists at the Section 3 tournament.
Finley finished 23rd in the 2021 state tournament. With her seventh place this year, she joins former Lightning players Kari Opatz and Sara Detlefsen as top-10 finishers for Eastview at state.
Eastview junior Emma Lai shot 83-80–163 to tie for 27th place. Kennedy Brom, the only senior in the Eastview state lineup, shot 83-83–166 to tie for 35th. Sophomore Megan Young shot 87-90–177 to tie for 58th. Sophomore Elara Egner (101-96–197) and ninth-grader Addison Schafer (105-95–200) also played for Eastview in the state tournament.
The Lightning, who also won the South Suburban Conference and Section 3 team championships, appear to have a bright future with five of their top six players returning next year and a stable feeder system. Some of the players will compete in junior tournaments this summer, while others will take part in a league operated by the Eastview High School program at Valleywood Golf Course.
“We had 40 girls out this year, so we had a varsity team, a junior varsity team and a developmental JV team,” Colucci said. “We want kids to see they can work hard, have fun and love the game the way our players did this year.”
Lakeville South
Section 1 champion Lakeville South, making its first appearance at state as a team, finished seventh in the Class 3A state tournament.
The Cougars had a two-day total of 709, shooting 353 in the first round and 356 in the second. Their lineup consisted of two seniors, three juniors and a ninth-grader.
Junior Kelsi Mauzy shot in the 70s both days and finished 18th individually with 78-79–157. She made four birdies during the tournament, two in each round.
Quinn Benolkin, a junior, tied for 55th with 87-89–176. Senior Sophie Fox had 91-92–183, ninth-grader Charlotte Benolkin shot 97-97–194, junior Ava Ernst shot 99-96–195 and senior Lily Honda had 105-116–221.
Farmington
Aspen Ball, a Farmington senior who qualified individually for the state tournament through Section 1, finished 49th after shooting rounds of 84 and 88.
