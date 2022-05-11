Schwamb shoots 66 to lead Tiger boys
Eastview golfers have looked at this spring’s iffy weather as a benefit, not a detriment.
If the golf course is open, the Lightning girls, ranked third in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, have been there to play or practice.
“We have not let the weather keep us off the course,” coach Tamara Colucci said. “Even if it’s cold and raining, we’ll be out there practicing because we know we might have to play in those conditions.”
The Lightning aren’t just mudders, however. They have performed well in stellar conditions, such as they had at the Rosemount Irish Invitational on May 6 at Emerald Greens. They kept their 2022 season winning streak alive with a nine-stroke victory over runner-up Minnetonka in the 10-team invite. South Suburban Conference teams Lakeville South and Rosemount finished fourth and seventh.
Emerald Greens also was the site of the boys Dakota County Invitational on May 6. Farmington junior Kyler Schwamb shot 7-under par 66 to lead the Tigers to a 19-stroke victory over second-place Rosemount. Farmington’s Zach Rouleau was second in the individual competition with 70 and was the only other player to break par. Eagan, Lakeville North, Apple Valley and Burnsville were fifth through eighth in the team competition.
Girls tourney
Eastview ninth-grader Lauryn Finley made six birdies en route to a 1-under 72 and the individual medal at the Rosemount Irish Invitational. She won by five strokes. Overall, five players broke 80 and two of them – Finley and Kennedy Brom (79) – were from Eastview.
Finley, Brom, Emma Lai, Elara Egner and Megan Young are returnees from an Eastview team that finished fifth at the 2021 state Class 3A tournament.
“Kennedy has really come on this season. She has several rounds in the 70s,” Colucci said. “Kennedy and Emma Lai kind of go back and forth as our No. 2 and No. 3 players. Overall, we have at least eight girls in the mix for those top six (varsity) spots, and maybe as many as 10.”
Lai shot 83 and Egner 87 to count toward Eastview’s 321 total at the Rosemount tourney.
Lakeville South, 10th in the MGA rankings, shot 351 at Emerald Greens, with junior Kelsi Mauzy’s 80 leading the Cougars. Sophie Fox, a senior, shot 89. Rosemount seniors Olivia Rapp and Avery Geller shot 92 and 96 to lead their team.
Last week, Eastview twice defeated 2021 state Class 2A champion Lake City in tournaments. The first was at the Lakeville North Invitational at Brackett’s Crossing. The second time was at The Jewel Invite in Lake City, where Eastview shot 310, which is believed to be a school record. Finley’s even-par 71 earned the individual medal at Lake City by four strokes, while Lai (75) and Brom (76) also grabbed spots in the top five.
Eastview won every event it entered until Tuesday, when the Lightning finished sixth at the Oak Ridge Prep Invite, a one-day, 36-hole tournament in Hopkins. No. 12-ranked Chaska took first at Oak Ridge. Eastview played without Finley, who played 36 holes in a U.S. Women’s Open qualifier in Chaska the previous day. Lai shot rounds of 74 and 79 to place fifth individually at Oak Ridge.
The Lightning went for their third South Suburban Conference tournament victory at Crystal Lake Golf Club on Wednesday, as this edition went to press.
Boys tourney
Farmington’s Schwamb made eight birdies and bogeyed just one hole for his Dakota County Invitational-winning 66. He finished strong with five birdies in a six-hole stretch from the 12th through the 17th.
Rouleau’s 3-under 70 included seven birdies. Seniors Will Bassett and Dylan Olson shot 78 and 81 to count toward the Tigers’ 295 team total. Farmington is fourth in the MGA state team rankings.
Seniors Robert Boldus and Will Pasch shot 74 and 75 to lead Rosemount to second place.
Eli Johnson shot 77 for Eagan’s top score. Fourteenth-ranked Lakeville North sent a squad of sophomores or younger to the Dakota County tourney, with freshman Jordan Ziehr shooting 85 to lead the way. Adam Wiggins and Devin Britt both shot 88 to lead Apple Valley. Burnsville’s top individual score was an 88 by junior Jesse Tasa.
SSC boys
Eastview nudged in front in the South Suburban Conference boys team standings with a victory in a conference tournament Tuesday at The Wilds in Prior Lake. Eastview has won two of the first three conference tournaments, with Farmington taking the other. The final SSC tourney is Monday, May 16, at Stonebrooke in Shakopee.
Lakeville North senior Chase Camilli shot 69 (3 under) to win the individual medal. Eastview’s Tyler Wanous shot 70 to finish second. Joey Rohlwing of Eastview and Farmington’s Schwamb tied for third at 72.
Owen Rexing of Rosemount and Hogan Ordal of Lakeville South tied for fifth individually, with each shooting 74.
Eastview, ranked third in the state by the MGA, had four players shoot 78 or better for a 297 team total, six strokes lower than runner-up Lakeville North.
Farmington, Lakeville South, Rosemount, Eagan and Apple Valley finished third through seventh, while Burnsville placed 10th.
Eastview, Eagan and Lakeville South placed second, fifth and seventh at the 36-hole Dacotah Ridge Invite last weekend. No. 1-ranked Edina won the team championship by four strokes over Eastview. Edina senior Jack Wetzel shot 66-74–140 to finish first individually by eight strokes. Eagan senior Hank Sogge was second with 72-76–148.
