Eagles’ Alagbo, a quick study, wins at 145 pounds
Grace Alagbo played outside linebacker for Apple Valley’s junior varsity football team last fall. When asked recently if her goal was to eventually get on the field for a few snaps in a varsity game, she said no.
Alagbo wants to start for the varsity. It turns out that mindset served her well in another male-dominated sport. Last fall, despite having no experience, the sophomore ventured into Apple Valley’s wrestling room. She progressed quickly enough to become one of the first 12 Minnesota state high school girls champions on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Joining that group is Eastview sophomore Riley Myers, who grew up around the sport – her father used to wrestle – and became the second wrestler from her school to win an individual state championship. “It’s going to be really cool to look back and say I went to the first-ever girls sanctioned high school state (tournament),” Myers said.
A wrestler is born
Alagbo is a multi-sport athlete, but it wasn’t until recently that wrestling entered the picture. “I picked it up because I play football and my coaches said, ‘Oh, you’d be a good wrestler. You’re really aggressive and you have the strength,’” she said.
She agreed to try it because she already knew some of the wrestling coaches. The Eagles wrestlers also helped.
“The team took time after practice to help me with fundamentals and run with me,” Alagbo said. “Especially our captain, Parker Elliott. He said, ‘I can teach you the basics and if you don’t like it then you don’t have to wrestle. But I think you should really try.’”
Alagbo was a quick study, taking a 13-1 record into the state tournament. She won a 13-11 decision against Elizabeth Oster of Bemidji in the semifinals, surviving a wild third period in which Oster had a reversal, a takedown and two three-point nearfalls.
In the championship match, Alagbo and Abby Ervasti of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie were tied 2-2 in the second period when Alagbo scored a takedown, powered Ervasti’s shoulders down to the mat and pinned her at 3 minutes, 24 seconds.
Alagbo’s go-to move should be no surprise. “It’s definitely a double (leg takedown) because it’s a natural instinct to football tackle,” she said. “Being able to incorporate that with wrestling really helped me.”
She’s had a taste of success, but Alagbo said that isn’t the only reason she will stick with wrestling.
“I started realizing I liked it when we would practice and I realized nothing has ever pushed me this way,” she said. “I’ve played multiple sports but I never have the adrenaline I do when I’m at wrestling practice. They really work you and let you know your strengths.”
History made
Eastview’s wrestling program has had a number of medalists at the state tournament but had gone 21 years without a state champion until Myers defeated Diann Smith of Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 2-0 in the 138-pound final Saturday night. Myers scored a takedown with 42 seconds remaining for the only points of the match.
Each wrestler had received a stalling warning earlier in the match. In the third period, “I was really just thinking I can’t stall because if she gets a stalling point, that could be it,” Myers said. “I was telling myself, you can’t make a mistake. I was trying to stay calm and not freak out. If it goes into overtime, it goes into overtime. I just wanted to keep wrestling my hardest.
“We were tied up and I think she tried to go for a throw but her arm was too high, so I kind of slipped under and mat-returned her and got my two.”
She is the second state wrestling champion in Eastview history, joining Adam Fokken (2001). “That’s something I’ll be proud of forever,” Myers said.
Myers pinned Madelyn Gallant of Wadena-Deer Creek in 4:50 in the semifinal round. She finished the season 17-11 despite wrestling against boys for the majority of the regular season.
More than 30 state high school associations now sanction girls wrestling, and Myers said the sport is poised to take off in Minnesota. “Later on, it’s going to be so much bigger,” she said. “There’s going to be girls teams, and it won’t be just girls wrestling on boys teams. That’s going to mean a lot.”
Myers said she plans to go to the USA Wrestling Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D., this summer, as well as some other off-season tournaments. She has a state championship to defend next season and subscribes to the notion that if you’re not improving, you’re falling behind.
“I’ll definitely see Diann (Smith) again. She’s a great wrestler. This is my third time wrestling her already, and it’s getting harder and harder,” Myers said. “Also, there’s going to be numbers growing in each weight class, so there will be a lot more girls to wrestle against to get here.”
More medalists
Elsie Olson of Eastview and Hanah Schuster advanced to the girls quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center, ensuring that each would get a state medal.
Wrestling in the 185-pound weight class, Olson (10-18) lost by fall to Chae Nay Htoo of St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning in the semifinals before pinning Miya Elbing of Rochester Century in 3:09 for third place.
Schuster was undefeated going into the state semifinals at 107. She lost by fall to Olivia Sackor of Fridley and dropped a 5-4 decision to Isabelle Townley of Owatonna to finish 12-2.
