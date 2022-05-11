Eastview/Apple Valley boys lacrosse co-op going smoothly

‘The Valley’ wins 5 of its first 9
Demographics – and the desire to provide opportunities to play – led to the demise of one of bigger rivalries in the short history of South Suburban Conference boys lacrosse.
In most sports, Eastview and Apple Valley athletes hanging out together might be only slightly more likely than snakes and mongooses coexisting. In boys lacrosse, détente not only was necessary, but has proven beneficial. The Eastview/Apple Valley co-op team has won five of its first nine games in its inaugural season. This was after some initial misgivings.
“At first, I was a little iffy on it,” said Cody Domagalski, one of the team captains and an Eastview player last year. “I didn’t know what to think of it, but since the first practice these (Apple Valley) guys have all been awesome. They’ve turned into some of my best friends. I’m actually very thankful for the merger.”
The combined team wears Eastview uniforms and plays the majority of its home games at Eastview High School. It chose not to use either school’s nickname and instead goes by “The Valley.”
A participation decline for lacrosse – attributed in part to the pandemic – has resulted in several mergers involving South Suburban Conference programs. Also in its first year is an Eagan/Eastview girls combined team. Apple Valley and Burnsville are in the second year of a co-op. The Burnsville boys team merged with Bloomington Kennedy, and that team plays in the Metro West Conference. They will be allowed to compete as co-op teams in the postseason.
The Eastview/Apple Valley boys merger did several helpful things. It gave Apple Valley players who weren’t quite ready for varsity competition a place to play. Last year the Eagles did not have a junior varsity team and the varsity squad went 1-13. The Eastview team gets a boost from some talented individuals who played for Apple Valley last year; former Eagles Sam Arendt and Alex Gilbertson are two of The Valley’s top scorers.
“Defensively, we were similar. Offensively, the players coming over from Apple Valley had to learn a whole new system,” said head coach Aimé Caines. “Now we just have to reel them in a little bit and get them used to our system.”
Caines, formerly an assistant coach for Concordia-St. Paul and the Minnesota Swarm indoor professional team, described the merger process as similar to integrating 10 freshmen into a high school varsity team. While most of the Apple Valley players were not freshmen they might have been walking on eggshells, not certain what to do or say in their new situation.
“It was a culture change,” Caines said. “They’re adapting to a new team and a new family. It’s exciting, and I think that excitement level helped lead us to winning our first three games.”
There have been some losses since, including 9-7 to 2021 state tournament runner-up Prior Lake. But The Valley has been competitive.
“Even the games we lost – we went to overtime with Rosemount (a 7-6 loss May 5) – we were in all of them,” Caines said. “Considering the situation, our team is getting better every game. We’re competing against some of the top programs in the state, and we’re one or two goals away from being one of those top teams.”
Caines said the Eastview/Apple Valley boys lacrosse co-op is for two years, after which it will be re-evaluated. The co-op could continue, or Apple Valley could go back to having its own program if the participation numbers support it.
On Saturday afternoon, The Valley rolled to a 10-0 victory over another co-op team representing Minneapolis schools. Several of the Apple Valley players on the team had to duck out early to attend their school’s prom, but others stepped in to help. Domagalski switched to offense against Minneapolis and scored the first two goals of his varsity career.
“Ever since I was a fourth-grader, I’ve always been defense,” Domagalski said. “I always had the long pole until last year, then last year I picked up the short pole and played (defensive midfield). Same thing this year. I finally got the opportunity to play a little offense and made a goal happen, so it was kind of exciting.”
With the playoffs coming up in a few weeks, Domagalski likely will go back to what he knows best, which is defense. But he has seen enough from his teammates to believe The Valley can be a postseason sleeper.
“The guys who came over really took the time to learn the things we installed last year,” Domagalski said. “I feel like we have a lot of talent. The harder we work in practice, the easier it will be in games. We just have to keep our foot on the gas and I think we’ll go pretty far.”
