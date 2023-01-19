Eagles take another step on path back to top

Apple Valley wins dual over wrestling nemesis Shakopee
Last season Apple Valley ended a four-year absence from the state wrestling team tournament, but the Eagles knew their work wasn’t done.
The goal was then – and is now – to return the program to the state and national prominence it once held, as evidenced by its 25 state championships from 1983 through 2017. Returning to the state tournament as a team is a start.
“We’re going in the right direction, but we’re not there yet,” said Ian Haueter, one of the Eagles’ captains. “We’re making progress every practice, and that’s all you can ask for because it’s not going to happen overnight.”
For a while, the Eagles’ path to the state tournament was blocked by an emerging power at Shakopee, which was moved to Apple Valley’s section in 2018 and won it four years in a row (the Sabers also won three state Class 3A championships and finished second once in that period). Shakopee was assigned to a new section in 2022, leaving the door open for Apple Valley to win the Section 2 championship.
One piece of unfinished business was beating Shakopee in a dual, something the Eagles hadn’t done in several years. Last week they edged the Sabers 38-36 to give themselves a path to the South Suburban Conference championship. Apple Valley has several more conference matches remaining, including a home dual against Lakeville North on Thursday at 7 p.m., but will be the champion if it wins out.
Shakopee won seven of the first 13 matches in the Jan. 11 dual at Apple Valley to take a 36-32 lead with the 285-pound match remaining. What followed was one of the oddest finishes anybody who attended could remember seeing.
The Eagles’ Alex Mock needed to win by fall, technical fall or disqualification to put his team over the top. He held an 8-1 lead in the second period when his opponent was disqualified for grabbing Mock’s singlet for the fourth time. That gave Apple Valley the victory.
“We were all talking about bringing energy to the dual,” senior captain Austin Laudenbach said. “We all brought energy, and we won. I feel like the team is just getting in the swing of things and we’ll be stronger than ever.”
Even if the conference championship ramifications could be removed from the equation, Haueter said a victory over Shakopee was much needed.
“I don’t even remember how many years it was exactly, but (Shakopee) humbled us real quick,” Haueter said. “And this year I felt like we weren’t going to allow it anymore. We stepped up the intensity in the practice room, and I think a lot of the guys kind of take this sport more seriously now. So yeah, it was very big for us.”
Apple Valley is sixth in the state Class 3A, the highest position of any South Suburban Conference team (Shakopee is 11th). The Eagles will be favored to win the Section 2 team championship next month, with Eastview, Lakeville North, Farmington, Prior Lake and Rosemount among the challengers.
As was the case in the program’s heyday, Apple Valley wrestlers turn up frequently in theguillotine.com’s individual rankings. The Eagles have wrestlers ranked in the top 10 at seven of the 14 weights. Their highest-ranked athletes are junior Marcell Booth (second at 170) and junior Jayden Haueter (third at 145).
“We’re banged up a little bit,” said Booth, who was 27-3 entering this week. “We have a few people out, so we’re just trying to get everyone healed up for when sections come around. The first day of the Clash (Duals in early January) was probably the closest we’ve been to having our full lineup.
“Last year we got to state but didn’t do so well (Apple Valley lost its two matches in the Class 3A team tournament). This year we realize how good we can be. If we get everybody healthy and get our best lineup on the mat, I believe we can be competing for the state championship.”
Wrestling notes
• Eastview senior Ezra Formaneck is one of few remaining undefeated wrestlers in Class 3A. Formaneck, a state qualifier last season, is 27-0 and ranked fifth in Class 3A at 182 pounds. Ranked first at that weight is defending Class 3A champion Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater.
Lightning senior Nolan Enderlein is ranked fourth in Class 3A at 106.
• Rosemount edged Eastview 39-37 and Eagan 38-33 in South Suburban Conference duals Jan. 12. Irish sophomore Ty Saulter is ranked fifth in Class 3A at 138.
• Farmington was 3-1 in the annual Koda Classic duals Jan. 14 at Farmington High School. The Tigers defeated Two Rivers 46-36, Hayfield/Blooming Prairie 54-28 and Northfield 40-37. Their loss was 63-16 to Hastings, the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A. The Tigers also wrestled Simley, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, losing 63-9.
Winning matches for the Tigers against Simley were Davis Parrow (126) and Cole Han-Lindemyer (195). Parrow is ranked fourth in Class 3A at 126 and Han-Lindemyer is second at 195.
• Apple Valley finished first in a 21-team girls wrestling invitational Jan. 14 at Champlin Park High School. Weight class champions for the Eagles were Fabiola Guerra-Guardado (126), Grace Alagbo (152), Esperanza Calvillo (165) and Gloriann Vigniavo (235). Hanah Schuster (114) and Lily Wolke (235) were runners-up.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.