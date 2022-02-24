Apple Valley will go to state wrestling tourney for first time since 2017
Judging by the Apple Valley wrestlers’ reaction, you might have thought their school was going to the state tournament for the first time, not the 37th.
It might be been-there, done-that for the program, but for the Eagle wrestlers it’s a new experience. The last time Apple Valley was in the state tournament was 2017, when none of the current wrestlers were on the varsity roster. The Eagles are back in the state team tourney after defeating Farmington 37-24 in the Class 3A, Section 2 championship match Feb. 18 in Prior Lake.
“We’ve been in the rebuild for so long,” said senior captain Conner Elliott. “My freshman year, we set a goal. If we worked out hard, did extra sprints, extra practices, we’d be here.
“Every day of the year at the start of practice, we said we’re making it to state. We came to practice, worked hard every day with the idea that if we wrestle hard we’ll make it to state, and we did. It means a lot.”
A four-year absence from the state tourney might not be a big deal to some, but it was the longest drought in Apple Valley wrestling history. The team reached the state tournament in 1980, the fourth year the school was open. After missing out the next two seasons, the Eagles started a 35-year streak of state tournament appearances in 1983.
Shakopee joined Section 2 in the 2017-18 season and won it four years in a row, not to mention three consecutive state titles. Apple Valley coach Josh Barlage said last season his team might be good enough to return to the state tournament as early as 2021-22. That was before the Minnesota State High School League announced a section realignment that moved Shakopee to Section 6, which undoubtedly helped the Eagles’ prospects.
The rest was up to the wrestlers. “We felt we had the team that could do it, but it came down to the kids really digging deep and fighting some really tough kids,” Barlage said. “We won some matches we didn’t win the last time we wrestled Farmington, and that was the difference.”
Farmington was the top seed in the Section 2 team tourney at Prior Lake High School, largely because of its 36-30 regular-season victory over Apple Valley, which was the No. 2 seed.
“It didn’t sit well with us, I can tell you that,” Barlage said. “We’re a competitive program. That loss gave us a little added incentive to really train at the level we needed to train. I thank them for really pushing us to another level.”
Farmington, which was moved from Section 1 to Section 2 this season, was trying to reach the state tournament for the first time since back-to-back trips in 2015 and 2016. The Tigers’ top-ranked wrestlers delivered victories in the section final, including fourth-ranked Davis Parrow’s 3-2 decision over fifth-ranked Louis Prouty at 106 pounds. Cole Han-Lindemyer, ranked second at 170, and Andrew Keeler, ranked fourth at 285, also won matches for the Tigers.
Apple Valley, however, ran up a big lead after the 106-pound match, winning six matches in a row for a 25-3 lead. Austin Laudenbach (113), Tyler Laudenbach (120), Keiichi Kong (126), Jayden Haueter (132), Ian Haueter (138) and Parker Elliott (145) won those matches.
Unlike the regular-season match, Farmington was not able to come all the way back in the upper weights.
“A couple of captains, Ian Haueter and Parker Elliott, won huge matches,” Barlage said. “Parker Muth won another huge match at 195. Those were kids we believed in all year. I don’t know if they believed in themselves, but they got it done tonight.”
Muth defeated Farmington’s Dylan Hendrikson 7-4 at 195, scoring three points in the final 23 seconds. Hendrikson won a critical match at that weight – although he didn’t wrestle Muth – in Farmington’s regular-season victory over Apple Valley.
Marcell Booth (160) and Conner Elliott (220) also won matches for the Eagles. Farmington’s Dylan Olson won at 152 and Gavin O’Neil took his match at 182.
The difference this time, Conner Elliott said, was “fighting off our backs, scoring bonus points, not allowing bonus points. That’s a key factor in every wrestling dual. We were also hungry. We didn’t want to lose to these kids again.”
Apple Valley, ranked 12th in Class 3A by theguillotine.com, defeated Burnsville 67-11 and Eastview 47-25 in its first two matches of a section tournament that consisted of eight South Suburban Conference teams. Eleventh-ranked Farmington defeated Lakeville South 69-10 and Prior Lake 42-33.
The Eagles will wrestle No. 1-seeded St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 3A team quarterfinals at 9 a.m. March 3 at Xcel Energy Center. Stillwater and Shakopee are the top three teams in the state rankings; all three are in the state tourney.
The Eagles are understandably excited about returning to the state team tournament after four years on the sideline. “It means a lot to the kids who trained extremely hard and it means a lot to the families who sacrificed to put their kids in position to excel in this sport,” Barlage said. “It means a lot to our school, our program and our alumni. Everybody associated with Apple Valley wrestling is very proud right now.”
The second phase of the Class 3A, Section 2 tournament is the individual competition Friday and Saturday at Eastview High School. Two wrestlers from each weight class will advance to the state individual tourney March 4-5.
