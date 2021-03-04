Eagles hockey coach knows firsthand that togetherness pays off

1996 AV championship team had strong bond, Sikich says
It hasn’t been the easiest of times on the ice for Apple Valley’s boys hockey team this season, but every March brings back happy memories for Chris Sikich.
He played forward for the Apple Valley team that won the 1996 state Class AA championship, which included an epic 5-4 five-overtime victory over Duluth East in the semifinals. That was followed by a 3-2 victory over Edina in the state championship game, in which Sikich scored. (More about the 25th anniversary of the Apple Valley state hockey championship will appear in next week’s edition.)
Now the head coach at Apple Valley, Sikich said the subject of the 1996 state title still comes up, and not always when he expects it. “I was coaching the other night and one of the refs asked me about it,” he said.
No, he doesn’t mind. “We got to play in a game that a lot of people say was the best state tournament game ever,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”
Twenty-five years removed from their high school careers, the players from that team still get together frequently. If there’s a lesson from the team Sikich played for that can carry over to the team he coaches, it’s that togetherness can breed success.
“I try to make sure I give them that message,” Sikich said. “The game has changed a lot in 25 years, but I think one of the things that’s been constant is the teams that are tight-knit have a better chance of winning.
“And the team we had in ’96 was tight-knit. We’d sometimes hang out in the locker room for two hours after practice, until they kicked us out because another team needed the room.”
Post-practice team bonding in the locker room currently is impossible because of COVID-19 concerns. The Eagles, who have seven seniors in a varsity/junior varsity group of 32 players, are working through it.
Apple Valley was 2-11-1 in the South Suburban Conference after tying Shakopee 2-2 on Wednesday. A young team such as the Eagles probably would have benefited from having some non-conference games, but all 18 regular-season games being allowed this season are against SSC opponents.
“It’s a tough conference,” Sikich said. “We play Lakeville South and Prior Lake two times each. Rosemount has a good team and Burnsville has the conference’s leading scorer in Cade Nielsen. But the kids are coming to the rink every day in a good mood and ready to work. I think the kids coming back next season have a good future, and we’re hoping things will still turn around in the next couple of weeks.”
Both of Apple Valley’s victories are against Eagan, and both happened because the Eagles converted scoring chances. The problem is, they have more goals in their two games against Eagan (nine) than in their 11 losses combined (seven). The Eagles have been held to one goal or none 10 times.
“I haven’t seen anything like it,” Sikich said. “We’re getting chances. We’ve had 3-on-0’s, 2-on-0’s. We had two penalty shots against Eagan that we missed. The kids are doing a good job, but they’re not getting rewarded for it yet.”
One of the Eagles seniors, forward Nate Messerich, deserves to have quite a few more than the two goals he’s scored so far this season, Sikich said. Still, he’s one of the upperclassmen who’s taken his leadership role seriously and is helping his younger teammates adapt to varsity hockey, the coach added.
Hudson Hatfield, a junior defenseman, is playing about 25 minutes a game. Junior Adam Wiggins and sophomore Jack Benolkin have four and three goals to lead the team in that category. Senior T.J. Everson and sophomore Dominic Johnson have split the minutes in goal.
A number of Apple Valley’s sophomores played last year for an Apple Valley-Burnsville team that was getting ready to play in the Minnesota Hockey state Bantam A tournament when it was called off because of the pandemic. So there’s talent in the pipeline, and it’s looking more and more likely that this season will be played to a conclusion.
Now, Sikich says, all they need to do is stick together. And he can call on firsthand experience to tell the players why that will help.
