Eagles earn chance for rematch against STA

Orlando Collins (3) of Apple Valley finds a path through the goal-line traffic to score a touchdown in the second quarter of the Eagles' 35-33 victory over Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday. Apple Valley's victory sends the Eagles to No. 2-ranked St. Thomas Academy for the Class 5A, Section 3 semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Football team survives high-scoring duel with Jefferson

Apple Valley didn’t care for the way its football game against St. Thomas Academy turned out two weeks ago, but on Saturday the Eagles get a chance to run it back.

