Apple Valley wins two matches at SSC meet in Farmington
Some of the best high school wrestlers in a state known for wrestling quality were on display last week in a South Suburban Conference double-dual at Farmington High School.
There was Farmington junior Cole Han-Lindemyer, a two-time state high school runner-up and 2022 world Under-17 tournament qualifier. He won both of his matches in the Dec. 8 double-dual, both by fall in under a minute.
And there were Apple Valley’s Jayden Haueter and Austin Laudenbach, both coming off strong performances in the summer.
Also competing were seven-time defending South Suburban Conference champion Shakopee and Prior Lake, a traditionally strong SSC program.
Apple Valley, ranked sixth in Class 3A, defeated Prior Lake 51-20 and Farmington 53-18. The Eagles did not face 11th-ranked Shakopee; their match with the Sabers will be later this season. Farmington also faced Shakopee, losing 49-23.
Missing from the powerful lineup at the Dec. 8 matches were two-time state champion Alan Koehler of Prior Lake and Shakopee senior Jadon Hellerud, ranked first in the state at 220 pounds. Koehler, who has signed to wrestle at the University of Nebraska, is injured and is expected to return to the Lakers’ lineup sometime in January. Hellerud missed the matches in order to play in the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game.
The Apple Valley-Farmington match was the first between the teams since the 2022 Class 3A, Section 2 team final, won by Apple Valley 37-24. In last week’s match, Apple Valley won 10 of the 14 weights, including two by forfeit.
“At this point in the season, you’re looking for kids who’ll go out and compete hard,” Apple Valley coach Josh Barlage said. “We’re kind of knocking the rust off and figuring some weights out. But regardless of what weight you’re at, the expectation is that you’re going to compete at a high level. We saw that tonight, so it was a good start.
The lighter half of Apple Valley’s lineup is particularly strong with Sai Kong, Louis Prouty, Austin Laudenbach, Keiichi Kong, Tyler Laudenbach, Jayden Haueter and Ian Haueter all ranked in the top 10 in their weight classes. The Eagles also have Class 3A’s second-ranked 170-pounder in junior Marcell Booth.
Apple Valley grabbed a 21-0 lead over Prior Lake and a 24-0 lead over Farmington. Barlage said he expects the Eagles to be tough to deal with in the lower weights all year.
“We have a team similar to one we had a few years ago” when the Eagles were consistently in the state tournament, Barlage said. “We knew these kids were going to be good. They just needed a little time to develop and mature. They’re doing well, and our kids that are newer are falling in line.”
Sai Kong, Prouty, Austin Laudenbach and Keiichi Kong each won both of their matches at the first four weights. Also winning twice were Tyler Laudenbach, Jayden Haueter, Ian Haueter, Booth and A.J. Garcia.
Jayden Haueter finished eighth in Greco-Roman in the 16U division at the USA Wrestling nationals in Fargo over the summer, earning All-America status. Austin Laudenbach was one victory away from making the Cadet World Championships in Greco-Roman.
Farmington’s Han-Lindemyer wrestled in the 80-kilogram Greco-Roman division at the world championships in Italy. He’s been runner-up at state at 170 pounds each of the last two years. Currently, he’s ranked second in Class 3A at 195 by theguillotine.com, behind defending state champion Max McEnelly of Waconia.
Han-Lindemyer needed 73 seconds to record two pins during the Dec. 8 SSC matches. Farmington’s Davis Parrow, state runner-up at 106 last season, earned a pair of victories at 132. Parrow is ranked third in the state at 126 and last week defeated sixth-ranked Kyler Walters of Shakopee 8-6 in overtime.
Apple Valley and Farmington are among the teams that will compete in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Rochester Recreation Center.
Lightning 2nd at Maple Grove
Eastview finished second at the Maple Grove Crimson Invite on Dec. 10, finishing 15.5 points behind tournament champion Big Lake.
Winning their weight classes for the Lightning were Spencer Lee (120), Ezra Formaneck (182), Jack Bauer (220) and Alex Baccoli (285). Runners-up were Nolan Enderlein (113) and Ethan Dupont (195).
Eagan finished sixth of 13 teams and had the 106-pound champion in Dylan St. Germain. The Wildcats’ Logan Gilbertson placed first at 160.
