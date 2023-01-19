Eagle skaters aware of the opportunity ahead

Apple Valley’s Marie Moran gets a piece of the puck, when then floats over Prior Lake goalie Olivia Hansen and into the net, during the Eagles’ 6-3 victory Jan. 11.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Apple Valley girls 7-1-1 in last 9 games

The regular season still has a couple of weeks to run, but for Apple Valley girls hockey coach Don Erdall, there’s no ignoring the elephant in the room.

Tags

Load comments