Eagle girls prepare to tackle tough competition

Defending SSC champions start season Friday
Make no mistake, winning the school’s first conference girls hockey championship in 23 years was a big deal to the Apple Valley players, coach Don Erdall said.
But what’s done is done. Playing the defending South Suburban champions likely will provide more incentive to Apple Valley’s opponents, which Erdall said the Eagles have to understand.
As for trying to go back-to-back, “we haven’t talked about that at all,” the coach said. “In our conference you can’t take a night off. There isn’t a game where you can say, ‘This is going to be an easy win.’ ”
South Suburban Conference girls hockey might be as deep in talent than it’s been since the league was established in 2010. In addition to the defending champion Eagles, the conference has Lakeville South, which finished one point behind Apple Valley last season and returns most of its roster. Two other SSC teams, Farmington and Eastview, were in the state tournament last year.
“It’s my 11th year, and getting to the state tournament is something we hope we can do sometime soon,” Erdall said. “We thought we had a chance last year but it didn’t work out for us” as the Eagles lost to Eagan in the Section 3AA semifinals.
In the first week-plus of practice, Erdall said he likes what he has seen from the Eagles’ top 14 players. But they’re probably not quite as deep as last year, and four or five eighth-graders will need to contribute immediately, including one who will start in goal (Macy Mueller).
The Eagles return three of their top four scorers, including sisters Makayla and Marie Moran. Senior Grace Lankas was the top-scoring defender in the South Suburban last season.
Makayla and Marie Moran skated last year mostly with their sister Mandy, who is a senior but will miss the season because of a torn ACL. Erdall called Mandy Moran one of the best two-way forwards in the state. With Mandy out of the lineup, Makayla, an eighth-grader, and Marie, a sophomore, will skate on different lines in an effort to make the Eagles a little deeper.
Lankas is the Eagles’ captain, with Mandy Moran, senior forward Jade Ford and senior defenders Molly Mueller and Kailee Hoff as alternate captains. Hoff, who had 16 points last season, gives the Eagles another player who can generate offense from the blue line.
For Friday’s season opener at Lakeville North (7:30 p.m.), Makayla Moran is expected to be on a line with Mazy Ryan and Faith Dougan.
Erdall said the Eagles have been spending a lot of practice time on defense – not only because it’s a proven element of winning, but because it would help their young goaltender become acclimated to varsity hockey. “One thing we don’t want to do is force her to make a lot of tough saves right away,” the coach said. “We have some skilled players who can score, but I don’t think we have the luxury of scoring our way out of a deficit. So to be competitive we have to be able to defend.”
Lakeville North, typically one of the better teams in the South Suburban, had a down year in 2019-20. The Panthers had a number of one-goal losses, and Erdall said he expects them to be better this season.
Almost 40 percent of the Eagles’ varsity roster is in eighth or ninth grade, and many of them have seen little if any varsity time. “But they’re skilled, and they came to us really well coached,” Erdall said. “Right now, we have 14 players we really feel comfortable with. If we can get that to about 18, we’ll be able to compete with anybody.”
The Eagles’ home opener is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, against Eagan.
