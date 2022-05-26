Wildcat boys break nine-year drought
You could have casually observed what it meant to Eagan to qualify for the state boys tennis tournament. Or you could have just listened.
“We’re going to state, baby!” was a Wildcats player’s high-decibel exclamation after Eagan’s 4-3 victory over East Ridge in the Section 3AA team championship match Monday afternoon.
“I think it’s been 2013 since we made it to state,” Eagan coach Jordon Stevens said. “The COVID year (2020) we would have had a shot, so it’s great to get this one this year. We lost section finals in 2019, and I think we only had two people from that team here, but it still means a lot. Yeah, it’s big.”
The Wildcats, needing to win on East Ridge’s home courts in the section final, won three singles matches as well as second doubles to claim the section championship. Allen Gong clinched the section championship with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over East Ridge’s Luke Fridinger at first singles.
“I thought this was the best chance we’ve ever had to go to state,” said Gong, a senior captain who reached the Class AA quarterfinals in singles last year. “Even though we lost to East Ridge the first time we played them (during the regular season), we were missing a couple of players and we still had a really close match. (Monday), we brought the energy. I’m really proud of this team.”
Wildcats sophomore Owen Heidtke won in straight sets at third singles and freshman Jack Gustafson won 6-4, 7-6 (5) at fourth singles. The doubles point came from August Krahn and Charlie Stonecipher, who won in straight sets at the No. 2 spot.
Carter Michaels, a freshman, played singles in the section final. Juniors Prasithan Ganeshkumar and Eric Li played first doubles, and senior Ben Barbato and sophomore Jacob Braginsky played third doubles. Braginsky moved into the doubles lineup for the Wildcats’ last two section matches in place of a starter who was ill.
“The singles lineup has been pretty solid, and we usually get one or two or sometimes even three wins in doubles,” Stevens said. “The doubles lineup is stronger than it’s been in years past, and that’s helped lead to our success. One of our singles guys can have a bad day and the doubles lineup can pick us up and get a point down there.”
The Wildcats had two three-set victories in doubles in their 5-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park in the section semifinals. Had Eagan dropped those two matches it would have been Highland Park advancing to play East Ridge in the final.
East Ridge was defending Section 3AA team champion, but Eagan went into the season thinking it had a shot to unseat the Raptors. A 4-3 regular-season loss to East Ridge at Northview Park didn’t change the Wildcats’ opinion.
“When we were looking at who was in the section, I think we knew we had a shot,” Stevens said. “We had that singular focus from the first match of the year that we cared about this one. We knew it was going to come down to us playing probably East Ridge. We wanted to focus on getting better, but this was the one we circled on the calendar.”
It might actually have helped the Wildcats to play the section final at East Ridge, Gong said.
“Losing on our home courts (in the regular-season match) was really sad because we had some fans watching,” Gong said. “Playing on their home courts gave us a little fire.”
The Section 3AA singles and doubles tournaments were taking place this week at Two Rivers High School as this edition went to press. Gong is the top seed in singles.
Eagan will play in the Class AA quarterfinals June 7 at the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center. The team tournament is June 7-8, followed by the individual tournament June 9-10.
