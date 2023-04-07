McKenna Melville becomes head coach; Gillen remains as assistant
Kathy Gillen isn’t leaving the Eagan volleyball program, just changing seats on the bench.
By next season she might be Minnesota’s only volunteer assistant coach with seven state championships. Last month the high school completed a succession plan for the volleyball team that started with the hiring of McKenna Melville – Gillen’s daughter – as a teacher, effective in the 2023-24 school year. Gillen then volunteered to step aside as volleyball head coach so Melville could take over the program.
Gillen, who founded the Eagan program in 1989, said she’s confident the change will be good for her, her daughter, and the Wildcats. “We need new,” she said. “New energy, a new voice. If I was still the head coach, I’d be going to (Melville) for advice all the time.
“Every challenge she’s had in life, she’s met head-on. She’s passionate, driven, and kids flock to her.”
Melville is scheduled to return to Minnesota in May after completing a student teaching assignment in Florida. In the meantime, her mother is doing many of the same things such as assessing equipment needs and securing gym time that she would do in any other spring in preparation for the fall season. “She’s keeping me very busy right now,” Gillen said with a laugh.
Melville returns to the school where she was a member of state Class 3A championship teams in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, her senior season, she was named Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year for being a complete athlete that could attack, set, block and dig with equal proficiency.
Last fall she completed her college career as probably the best player in University of Central Florida history. Melville became the first UCF player named first-team All-America (to go with a third-team All-America award and three honorable mention citations). She graduated as her school’s career leader in kills and is in the top 10 in kills all-time in Division I volleyball. She also was a three-time American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. In 2022 with Melville playing as a graduate student, UCF was 28-2 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Gillen said Melville is going to bring her own ideas to the volleyball program, and that should benefit a Wildcats team that went 16-12 last season with a youthful roster.
“She’s already doing some things differently that I did,” Gillen said. “She has picked up things from her club and college coaches that she’s going to use here. Most of our players want to go on to college volleyball and it will be good for them to learn from someone who played there.”
In addition to working together with the volleyball program, Gillen and her daughter will be colleagues during the school day. Melville was hired to teach math at Eagan, and Gillen is the school’s mathematics department coordinator.
Teaching together is a bonus because Gillen said it wasn’t until recently that Melville expressed interest in that profession.
“She graduated a year and a half ago with a finance degree, but she decided she didn’t want a job in finance,” Gillen said. “She said, ‘It doesn’t fill my bucket. I want to teach.’ That was the first time she mentioned it.”
Gillen has been Eagan head coach for more than three decades. There was a three-year break while her children (McKenna and twin brother Michael, also a former Wildcats athlete) were in elementary school.
After Gillen returned, the Wildcats had a remarkable run of success, reaching the Class 3A championship match every year from 2013 to 2019 and winning in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Gillen-coached teams also won state championships in 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2003. She coached 16 Eagan teams to state tournaments and her 711 career victories rank in the top 10 all-time among Minnesota high school volleyball coaches.
She said her greatest satisfaction didn’t come from championships but from former players who now have their own careers and families, yet still thought enough of Gillen to come back years later to touch base. “It’s relationships, 100 percent,” Gillen said.
In the fall she will still be on the Eagan sideline, not to run the show but to offer support and be a sounding board. “I think I’m going to be a lot more casual,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.