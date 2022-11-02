Ninth-grader Cassandra Li takes 3rd in Class AA singles
The present and future of Minnesota high school girls tennis converged at Baseline Tennis Center during the state Class AA singles semifinals.
It was there that two Minnetonka seniors, Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips, took on two young players on the rise, Eagan’s Cassandra Li and Elk River’s Ava Nelson, with spots in the championship match on the line. The Minnetonka seniors prevailed, with Shahbaz ultimately winning her second consecutive state championship with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Phillips.
Li defeated Nelson 6-1, 6-0 for third place. The next time they meet, the stakes could be even higher. Li is a ninth-grader and Nelson a sophomore, making them prime contenders for the 2023 state championship.
The victory in the third-place match completed a 32-1 season for Li. The only loss was to Shahbaz in the state semifinals. Li was not taken to three sets in any of her victories and only one set reached a tiebreaker.
She reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 state tournament as an eighth-grader. Ranked first in her age group (14 and under) in the U.S. Tennis Association Northern Section and 77th nationally, Li is improving rapidly but is nowhere near her ceiling.
“I’m playing pretty solid right now,” Li said after winning her second-round match at state last week. “I think I’ve improved like my shot quality. I like where I’m putting my shots on the court to give me a better opportunity to be on offense.”
In the second-round match against Mounds View senior Katerina Smiricinschi it quickly became clear that Li was not going to make many errors, and Smiricinschi would need quality shots to win her points. That was too much to ask of the Mounds View player over two sets, and Li won 6-2, 6-2.
Shahbaz, a Coastal Carolina University commit, was playing on courts that suited her baseline game and was one of the rare players to out-steady Li, winning the semifinal match 6-0, 6-1.
It was the first time Li had played Shahbaz, either in high school or USTA tournaments. “She’s a pretty consistent player and has a lot of different shots,” Li said before facing Shahbaz.
Li, the third-seeded player in the Class AA state tourney, defeated Champlin Park’s Alex Repplier in the first round at state. She was one of only two ninth-graders in the singles bracket; the other was Ana Medina of Rochester Mayo.
Facing older players is a challenge, but one Li has dealt with. “I’ve been hitting with older players throughout my life and I feel like I can hit some pretty powerful shots,” she said.
She played in the USTA Girls 14 National Championships in Georgia just before practice for the 2022 high school season began. At nationals, Li reached the round of 64 in singles and the round of 128 in doubles.
“A lot of players in my age group go to academies so they train throughout the day, every single day,” Li said. “Overall, their games are just a little better than the players in the state tournament because they have more experience.”
Li said she has resisted the temptation to go the academy route because she wants more balance between tennis and academics. That figures to be good news for the Eagan program, which could have her in the lineup for three more years.
State tennis notes
• The Burnsville duo of Addie Bowlby and Shawna Bruha won one of three matches at the state Class AA doubles tournament. They lost to Emilija Medziukaite and Maddie Prondzinski, a Minnetonka team seeded second, in the opening round. Bowlby and Bruha defeated Leah Skogquist-Berg and Paige Johnson of Elk River 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the consolation bracket before losing to Paige Tarrolly and Ella Marohl of St. Cloud Tech in straight sets to finish their tournament.
Bowlby, a junior, and Bruha, a senior, played at the top of Burnsville’s singles lineup during the regular season. They were 5-3 as a doubles team in the postseason and are believed to be the first girls doubles team from Burnsville High School to play in the state tournament.
Bowlby and Bruha finished second to Blake’s Allyson Jay and Nana Vang in the Section 6AA tournament. The Blake team went on to finish second at state, falling to Claire Loftus and Aoife Loftus of Rochester Mayo in the final.
• Lakeville North sophomore Kiera Kelly, making her first appearance at the state tournament, won one of three matches. Kelly lost in straight sets to Mounds View’s Katerina Smiricinschi in the first round, then beat Alex Repplier of Champlin Park 6-2, 6-0 in the consolation bracket. Kelly’s tournament ended with a three-set loss to Sami Hankinson of Edina.
Kelly (21-3) was ranked seventh in Class AA singles. She won the singles championship in the Section 1AA tourney, becoming the first Lakeville North player to win an individual section tennis title.
