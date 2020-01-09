Eagan swimmers 10th in Maroon and Gold meet

Apple Valley, Farmington, North and South also compete
Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Apple Valley sent teams to the Maroon and Gold Invitational, one of the top invitational meets of the boys swimming and diving season.
Eagan competed in the Gold Division, the strongest of four divisions, in Saturday’s meet at the University of Minnesota. The Wildcats were 10th in a 13-team field won by defending state Class AA champion Edina.
Eagan sophomore Jackson Kehler earned two victories in the Gold Division, taking the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 41.84 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:39.38. Kehler was sixth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 500 freestyle at last year’s state meet.
The Wildcats’ Jacob Frost was sixth in diving with 198.70 points. Eagan also had a top-10 finish in the 400 freestyle relay with Emilio Santoyo Lopez, Dylan Huynh, Hans Broman and Kehler placing ninth in 3:21.03.
Lakeville North was 11th, Farmington 13th and Lakeville South 14th in the Maroon Division, where Eau Claire Memorial/North took the team championship by six points over Hudson, Wisconsin.
Top finishers for Lakeville North included the 200 medley relay of Zack Upham, Otto Belschner, Marcus Satterlee and Tayen Klinkner (seventh, 1:43.06), Upham in the 200 individual medley (eighth, 2:06.09) and 100 backstroke (fourth, 56.69), Satterlee in the 200 individual medley (ninth, 2:06.16), Klinkner in the 100 backstroke (10th, 59.86), and Belschner in the 100 breaststroke (seventh, 1:02.88).
Farmington senior Seth Krause was Maroon Division champion in the 200 individual medley in 2:00.42. Also finishing in the top 10 for the Tigers were the 200 medley relay team of Krause, Brandon Wilcek, Nicholas Bellefeuille and Derek Keehn (eighth, 1:43.17), Krause in the 100 butterfly (seventh, 54.22), Wilcek in the 100 breaststroke (fourth, 1:02.11) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Josh Budde, Keehn, Wilcek and Krause (ninth, 3:27.64).
Lakeville South’s top-10 finishers included sophomore Max Kasal, who placed sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.62 and ninth in the 100 butterfly in 55.00. Keegan Rien-Melin was fourth in diving with 205.80 points.
Apple Valley competed in the Bronze Division and opened with a fifth place in the 200 medley relay by Chase Brustad, Jakob Fossen, Greyson Marcott and Luke Fischbach, who finished in 1:47.36. Marcott took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:07.79. Luke Fischbach finished sixth in diving with 179.45. Brandon Skogrand finished seventh in the 100 butterfly in 58.72. Logan Schindler, Fischbach, James Boogerd and Marcott were ninth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.27.
Fossen placed second for Apple Valley in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.28, and the Eagles team of Schindler, Skogrand, Brady Chisholm and Marcott was fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:30.25.
